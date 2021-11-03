100 years ago
Twenty swine breeders met at the Farm Bureau, office in Monticello, October 28, and made plans for holding bred sow sales this coming winter. Current breeds included at this time are Polands, Durocs, Chesters, Hampshires and Spotted Polands.
AD - The T.E. Tull Store in Monticello is offering “Wear-Ever” aluminum cookware. The 2 quart stew pan is on sale for a limited time for 68c. (regular price $1.30)
James Boaz, DeLand’s local drainage contractor was in Findley, Ohio, from Saturday to Monday, and while there he inspected and purchased a new model “C” Buckeye Ditching and Trenching machine. The big Caterpillar type machine will be shipped next week. It will dig a trench up to fifteen feet and from 24 to 44-in wide. It is operated by a 65-horse four cylinder gasoline engine, and has six speeds, enabling digging from 6 feet to 360 feet an hour.
In Bement, Carleton Smith, Ernest Henebry and Walda Murphy entertained a few friends at a Hallowe’en party in Clark’s cabin.
NOTICE TO HUNTERS We the undersigned agree to prosecute any person found hunting on any land owned by us during the open quail season of 1921 and offer a reward for information leading to the conviction of such person. Signed, Robert Allerton, C A. Tatman, W. H. England, William Dighton, W. F. Lodge, James P. Lodge.
The Pleasant Grove school has some new playground equipment. They have a slide and a merry-go-round. These cost about $130. They also have four new pictures and a suspension globe. Additionally, Pleasant View school has some new playground equipment—swings, teeterboards and horizontal bars.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Piatt County 4-H clubs, both boys and girls, are now ready to start a drive to collect $1,600 for the State 4-H Memorial Camp to be located on the land deeded to the U of I by Robert Allerton. The drive is scheduled to start as soon as harvest is over.
Two formal deeds were filed, transferring the 6,185 acre Allerton estate 5 miles southwest of Monticello last Thursday. Separate instrument were filed for the Memorial 4-H camp and for the remainder of the property. The deeds show that the 4-H camp will cover approximately 100 acres.
Sale of 9 vacant rural school buildings in Monticello and Willow Branch Township will be held on November 23. Unused since the formation of Monticello Community Consolidated School District 25, the school properties will be sold at public sale on the site of each schoolhouse. Schools are Stringtown #65, Excelsior #66, Shady Nook #67, Wild Cat #68, Haneline #69, Casner #31, Anderson #30, Dublin #29, and Ridge #26. Sale will be cash on hand on the day of sale.
The recently appointed DeLand fire district trustees have placed an order for a fire pump which will be installed on the chassis already purchased and delivered.
Kroger AD: HURRY. Last chance to win a new 1946 Hudson – Super 6 - 4 door Sedan. Many other prizes. It’s easy – Just complete this jingle Kroger Coffee’s fresh I know – The Hot Date plainly tells me so – It’s never ground until I buy ---Complete----.
Washington School PTA will meet November 14 at Washington School. Dr. A.C. Preston will give a book review on “Influence of Good Books”.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Members of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce discussed the possibility of changing store hours at its regular monthly meeting held Monday at Ivall’s Restaurant. There had previously been some suggestions of changing the open evening from Friday to Monday. In opening the meeting President Bill Abbott asked for opinions on this proposed change.
Over 150 Girl Scouts from Monticello and White Heath met at Forest Preserve Park on Monday to dedicate a new flag pole and American flag, the result of a yearlong project of Troop 360, Troop 106 and Troop 139.
Every cloud has a silver lining – and if you look carefully, the present corn market is an exception says Lee Stice, University of Illinois grain marketing economist. While current bids on No. 2 corn for harvest delivery are low, less than $1 in most areas of Illinois, bids on corn for deferred delivery are higher. Bids for corn delivered to elevators in January are mostly .10 cents higher.
The Piatt Promenaders Square Dance Club of Monticello held a Halloween party and dance Friday night at Lincoln School. Prizes were awarded for the best costumed to Mr. and Mrs. Duane Gilbreath and for the funniest costumes to Ed Jester and Don O’Brien.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Jenny Carroll has been selected as the October Senior of the Month at Monticello High School. Jenny, the daughter of Dan and Barb Carroll, has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities during high school, including drum major for the Marching Sages, Thespians, golf and track. The redevelopment of Cerro Gordo’s Central Park is one of 81 projects the State of Illinois will fund through a grant program recently announced by Gov. Jim Edgar. The grant given to the village of Cerro Gordo totaled $40,500. Development items include tennis courts, lighting, basketball court, and playground equipment. At McDonald’s, Space Jam Plush Doll sales Start Nov. 1, $2.99 with Any Deluxe Sandwich Purchase and Space Jam Happy Meals will run Nov. 1 to Nov. 26. The Cerro Gordo Bronco Football team advances in 1A playoffs. Seniors on the team are Justin Morr, Eric Johnson, Tim Marvin, Bobby Wadkins and Mike Becker, foreign exchange student from Germany.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.