100 years ago
The nationally known, 70-member John Phillip Sousa band is to perform in auditoriums in Springfield, Decatur, Champaign and Bloomington in October. Order tickets now.
The Board of Local Improvements of the City of Monticello, passed a resolution providing for the paving of South Independence Street starting at Main St. and south to William Street. The width of said pavement is to be 25 feet, with combined curb and gutter. This is the street leading to the new Community High School. The Board of Local Improvements consists of Mayor W. H. England, J. D. Leiper and John N. Dighton.
The chicken fry held at the I. O. O. F. dining rooms Saturday evening by the Rebekah Lodge was a great success. The proceeds were $185.00.
A. B. Zybell is now driving a new five passenger Cadillac Sedan.
The State Inspector of Gasoline Pumps, Mr. C. Kellerman, was in the city Tuesday and inspected the pump used at the Fireproof Garage. It was found to be giving correct measurement.
There will be a meeting of the Piatt County Poultry and Pet Stock Association on October 16th, at 2:30 o’clock, at the office of W. F. Lodge, in the Telephone Exchange building. All members and those interested are requested to be present. – W. F. Lodge, President
Mrs. Agnes Allerton of Chicago, Robert Allerton and Mr. and Mrs. William Dighton motored to Decatur Monday.
The Monticello Community High School now has two orchestras. One contains members of last year’s orchestra and the other the new members just added. We take pride in the existing orchestra, and under the able direction of Miss Renfrew we are sure to be just as proud of the new one.
The first teachers’ meeting for this school year was held at the High School building in Monticello. The teachers, by resolution, decided to affiliate with the National Education Association. The officers of the Association for next year were elected as follows: President, Principal Wm. 0. Jones, DeLand; Vice President, Edgar Dixon, Pierson school; Secretary, Earl Hardin, New York school. Members of the Executive Committee are E. E. Garrett, Lena Gross and Katherine Kastel.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Monticello wins over Sullivan 26 to 12 at homecoming. Miss Norma West was named Homecoming Queen. Miss West was crowned by Jack Wood, captain of the football team. The queen’s attendants were Virginia Edie, Frances Cresap, and Sue Davidson. Alan Harnick and Marcia Glasgow, 1st grade students, preceded the queen and her party. Alan carried the crown and Marcia scattered rose petals in the path of the queen.
Staff Sgt. Clifford Miller, 22, of Mansfield reported as missing in action since March 15, was declared killed last March 3 in France.
Construction of the vault in the new state bank is progressing rapidly. After the concrete has set sufficiently, the vault door will be delivered and installed. The door has a weight of more than 7 tons and is 10” thick, 6” of which is solid steel and is equipped with time and combination locks.
Cpl. Steven Perry has arrived in North Carolina after 30 months overseas.
The annual levy for Monticello Township High School this year is $49,500. Of this amount, $46,000 is for educational purposes and $3,500 for building purposes. Bement High School has levied $32,500 with $30,500, educational purposes and $2,000, building purposes. DeLand High School levied $23,500, with $21,500, educational purposes and $2,000, building purposes. Cerro Gordo has levied $35,000 with $23,000 educational purposes, $4,453, building purposes, and $7,547 for bonds and interest. Atwood High School has levied $32,400 with $25,400, educational purposes, $3,280, building purposes, $3,720, bonds. Mansfield High School has levied $34,000 with $27,000, educational purposes, $7,000, building purposes. And Hammond High School has levied $16,000 for educational purposes.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Two buildings and their contents were destroyed by fire Saturday at the Camp Creek Duck Farm, near Monticello. One of the buildings was a granary and the other, a storage building filled with bedding straw and ground corn cobs. Both buildings were built when the farm opened in 1927.
Voter registration for the Nov. 3rd elections closed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. An accurate count of registration figures was not available at this writing since the special deputy clerks in outlying Townships had not mailed their returns. It is estimated the number of registered voters in Piatt County will be 8,100 plus.
First place winners in the Punt, Pass and Kick contest were Pat Downey, Kurt Rogers, Joe Thompson, Kim Hopper and Phil Norfleet.
Members of Monticello Business and Professional Women’s Club will have a breakfast in the Lincoln Room at Ivall’s on Tuesday from 7-9 a.m. in observance of National Business Women’s Week.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Monticello Railway Museum sponsored its Old-time Train Robbery on Saturday, during Depot Day. During the performance robbers invade the train to try and get any money from riders they can and the sheriff is hanged by the robbers on horses while train riders look on. Luckily the sheriff is rescued by all of his deputies and the “bad” guys are caught and arrested. The Old Train Robbery was scheduled throughout the day and left from the Wabash Depot. The Monticello High School Class of 1940 held their 55th class reunion on Saturday at Foster’s Bowl. There were 24 guests attending of which 21 were classmates and one was a teacher. Two of the group were back for the first time in 55 years. First State Bank of Monticello is celebrating their 50th anniversary with an open house on November 10th. Army Sgt. Michael D. Malcom has been decorated with the Army Commendation Medal. The medal is awarded to those individuals who demonstrate outstanding achievement or meritorious service in the performance of their duties on behalf of the Army. The soldier is a motor transport operator with the 37th Transportation Command in Ruesselsheim, Germany. He is the son of Richard Malcom, and Alice Malcom, both of Cerro Gordo.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.