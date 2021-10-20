100 years ago
The annual School Directory of Piatt County, compiled by County Superintendent of Schools, Charles Mclntosh, is off the press and ready for distribution. The booklet contains 20 pages and gives the names of all the schools in the county, their teachers and salaries paid each.
Miss Mary Bondurant, aged 82, died in her home in DeLand Saturday night, October 15. Miss Bondurant is the last of the Bondurant family, prominent for years in Goose Creek Township, the family settling there in 1854. Her For many years Miss Bondurant was a school teacher for many years and a charter member of the DeLand Christian church. Her brother, Thomas D. Bondurant, was a founder of DeLand.
$10.00 REWARD for information leading to the recovery of the windshield stolen from my Ford on the night of October 14th. — Wilbur Hott, DeLand, Ill
In the village clean-up campaign of Cisco, which started in the spring, Mrs. Ed Augustus received first prize of five dollars and Mrs. James Sullivan second prize of $2.50.
Willow Branch School will hold a box and pie social in the school house on Friday evening, October 28th. A short program starting at 7:00 o’clock will be given. Proceeds to the school library.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Richard E. Doolittle, assistant manager of the Chicago branch of Sterling Drug, Inc. has been elected divisional vice president in charge of the Dr. W.B Caldwell Co. Division, Monticello’s largest industry succeeding Maxwell R. Hott, who resigned.
Dr. A.M. Bruner, physician and surgeon has sold his home and his practice in Bement to Dr. William M. Scott of Monticello, who will take possession November 1. Dr. Bruner’s plans are incomplete, but he will join his family soon in Tucson, AZ. He came to Bement in 1932.
Okaw Valley scores – Tuscola 31 vs Villa Grove 6; Arcola 0 vs Paris 0; Gibson City 14 vs Monticello 2; Newman 6 vs Oakland 0; Cerro Gordo 19 vs Gilman 0; Bement 6 vs Sullivan 0; Arthur 26 vs Atwood 0.
Nineteen Scout leaders of the Sangamo District of the Arrowhead Council met with Scout Executive Richard Potter of Champaign at the Scout cabin north of Monticello. A meal of stew, pie and coffee, was enjoyed prior to the business meeting.
The Lodge Home Bureau unit met at the home of Viola Lilly recently with 14 members and 2 guests present.
Cerro Gordo High School District 150 has filed its levy in the sum of $50,000, $40,000 for educational purposes and $10,000 for building purposes.
Cerro Gordo Consolidated Grade School District 100 has filed its levy of $20,000, with $19,000 for educational purposes and $1,000 for building purposes.
Thirty three brownies had an outdoor party recently at the home of Judy Dawson, where they enjoyed the playhouse, fish pool and light refreshments. Troop 1’s plan include sewing and art work. Troop 2 has had a hike, a bicycle riding party and a picnic.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Not too much has been heard about bingo games being operated now that it is legal for them to be offered. There are certain restrictions which apply to bingo licenses. Licenses will be issued only to not-for-profit, religious, charitable, educational, fraternal, labor or veterans organizations which have been in continuous existence for five years prior to their application.
The observation of Veteran’s Day will be celebrated in Piatt County on the traditional day of November 11. The annual parade and recognition of veteran’s organizations will be held in Monticello.
The City Council at an adjourned meeting Tuesday night approved the low bids for the improvement of the sewage disposal plant and companion sewer work, received bids for an enlargement of the municipal building, opened bids for the sale of municipal bonds for the city share of the sewage disposal plant improvement, improved a property rezoning and passed an ordinance vacating a portion of Charter Street contingent upon the fulfilling of several conditions concerning therewith.
The 1971 Monticello Community Chest drive officially got underway last Wednesday morning with a kickoff breakfast. According the Drive Chairman, Martin Tredway, this year’s chest goal will total $5,775which is $725 less than last year’s goal of $6,500. The big drop in this year’s total comes from dropping the Steppe Inn share of $500 and a reduction in the Boy Scout request.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
One of Bement’s oldest buildings was demolished last week. The century-old building at 116 W. Bodman, which formerly housed Charlie’s Pizza, had to be taken down due to safety concerns. Monticello High School will soon be on-line with the rest of the district to follow, according to Curt Stratman the district’s Technology Coordinator. The agreement will give the high school direct access to the Internet. The surrounding buildings in the district will have dial up access. There are at least three opportunities to be frightened in Piatt County this Halloween season. The 13 year attraction of horror is Troy Arney’s Spook House. Another favorite of horror fans is the Ghost Train located at the Monticello Railway Museum, part of Piatt County residents’ Halloween festivities since 1976. And, the Bement Haunted House located at Sandi’s Pumpkin Patch. Navy Airman Apprentice Joseph A. Randall, son of George and Carolyn Randall of Monticello, was recently assigned for duty with Fighter Squadron 32, Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. Randall is a 1995 graduate of Monticello High School.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.