100 years ago
Four of the High Schools in Piatt Co. (Monticello, Bement, Atwood and Mansfield) are on the accredited list of the University of Illinois. Graduates from these High Schools, meeting the entrance requirements of the College they wish to enter, may be admitted to the University of Illinois, without examination.
Six of our Country schools are now provided with chemical closets (as opposed to outhouses) as follows: Blue Ridge, Wisegarver, Center (104), Willow Branch, Camp Creek and Shady Nook.
A large crowd attended the second annual picnic of the Farm Bureau, which was held at Monticello on Thursday, October 14th. The Pig Club Show was one of the most interesting features of the day. 36 pigs were in competition. The showing of Poland Chinas being especially large. Grand Champion of the Show: Birch Morgan, Morain.
The Brotherhood of the Methodist church will give a Country Gentleman’s Banquet in the church parlors this Monday evening. Dr. Chester Smith will be the principal speaker.
There are now 53 persons employed in the High Schools of Piatt County, 45 of which give their entire time to High School Work. Twenty-seven of these persons are College or University Graduates and five of them are State Normal School Graduates. The total attendance of these High Schools is 663, as follows: Monticello 160, Bement 140, Atwood 117, DeLand 85, Mansfield 54, Cerro Gordo 44, Hammond 26, LaPlace 20 and Cisco 17.
Chairman A. C. Edie of the Piatt County Republican Central Committee has arranged a schedule of meetings for the County and District candidates of that party for Friday and Saturday of this week. The trip will be made in autos and the caravan will probably consist of ten cars at least.
Kratz Farm House Burned – The tenant farm house on the W. H. Kratz farm and occupied by H. D. Pedro was burned to the ground Sunday night at about ten o’clock. The origin of the blaze is unknown. Mr. Pedro and his family had retired for the night. Mr. Pedro had just moved into the house about ten days prior to the fire.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
James Sylvester Isaacs, 3 year old Cerro Gordo child was killed accidentally in front of his home where he and his brother, Raymond, 13, and a neighbor boy, Jack French, were playing with guns. The child was killed by a shot from a .22 rifle in the hands of his brother, who did not realize his gun had been discharged until he saw James fall.
Mrs. Selah Van Note, 98, oldest Mansfield resident, died in the home of her daughter. She was born in Ohio in 1847 and came to Illinois in a covered wagon when still a child.
Lt. Robert C. Fox has been discharged from the Army Air Force and has taken over duties as manager of the Leiper Department Store, recently purchased by the Fox family.
Pvt. Charles Crawford of Monticello is now in Norway with the 474th infantry regiment.
Bement wins 14 - 7 over Sullivan High. Line plunges by Bob Lieb, acting captain and fullback, and end runs by Merrill “Jiggs” Strater and his brother, Bill, stet up both touchdowns. Lieb scored in both cases.
The Lodge Home Bureau unit met October 12 in the home of Gladys Day with 15 members and 1 guest present. The present project was discussed and it was decided that each member bring 4 quarts of canned fruits or vegetables to the December meeting as a gift to Kirby Hospital.
Howard Dresback, one of the owners of the DeLand Café, has taken over the lease for the Madden and Trigg building where he plans to operate a frozen food locker.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The City Council discussed the proposed bond issue to improve the sewage disposal plant, designated several streets to be marked as through streets subject to stop signs, purchased a street sweeper and transacted other business at its meeting Tuesday.
Records from the County Clerk’s office for the month of September show 13 marriages, 6 birth, and 5 deaths. For this same period in 1969, the County recorded 13 marriages, 10 births and 9 deaths.
The Monticello Sages kept their Okaw Conference record unblemished last Friday evening as they spoiled Bement’s homecoming be rolling over the Bulldogs, 54-12.
The U.S. corn crop has suffered its greatest disaster since 1947. The special crop report issued by the USDA on Oct. 2nd estimated 1970 corn production of 4,185 million bushels, 9% less than a year ago. The average yield per acre was forecasted at 72.2 bushels, 11.7 bushels less than last year. Drought, as well as blight, cut down yields in many areas.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Buck Schroth Interpretive Trail was dedicated at the Robert Allerton Conference Center. The trail, located near the entrance to the park on the south side of the Sangamon River, will feature interpretive stations that provide detailed information about a particular aspect of nature. Buck Schroth was a biology teacher and coach at Monticello High School, and later was director of Allerton House. In his retirement, he became a volunteer at the park, giving talks about the wildflowers and guided tours of the trails. A wide variety of scarecrows were seen hanging around the Monticello square this past week. A contest was held as part of the town’s Depot Day celebration. The winner of the individual category was Barb McWorter. Katie Kobel, 1995 Homecoming Queen of Bement High School, is continuing the tradition of homecoming royalty after her mother Cindy Lawson Kobel was elected homecoming queen at BHS in 1970, and her grandmother Jean Wright McCullough who served in the BHS homecoming court in 1947. The Monticello High School’s newly formed Future Farmers of American (FFA) club now has its officer for the 1995-96 school year. Justin Miller, president; Justin Huisinga, vice-president; Callie Redshaw, Secretary; Luke Feeney, treasurer; Emily Caveny, reporter; Jennifer Perry, sentinel. Melinda Elvidge, agriculture teacher, started the FFA Club this year at MHS.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.