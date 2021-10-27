100 years ago
Monticello’s local legion post deserves a great deal of consideration for their efforts to secure funds with which to celebrate Armistice Day on Nov. 11th. This celebration is for the purpose of entertaining Piatt county ex-soldiers and give them a chance to get together and have a good time.
The Monticello City Council held a special meeting and authorized the purchase Water Works Plant equipment. Also discussed by the Board of Local Improvements were steps to be taken toward the paving of South Market Street to connect the two pavements now existing
William L. Alexander, President of the State Bank of White Heath and a prominent farmer residing near there, met with a serious accident Tuesday evening at about four o’clock. The accident happened at the Baker rail road crossing of the Illinois Central about two miles west of White Heath.
Dr. and Mrs. W. B. Caldwell have moved into their new home on East Main Street in Monticello.
AD – The CASE Six Cylinder Sedan is a car of universal utility. It serves dependably everywhere—on city streets, on country highways or off the beaten trail. Comfort one always enjoys. – Rudisill Bros. Garage, Monticello
Now a year into raising funds for the new U-of-I Memorial Stadium, Messrs. Holabird and Roach of Chicago (designers of the Chicago Tribune Bldg.) have been chosen architects. This is assurance to have a stadium not only, great in size but beautiful in design. Three years remain until its completion.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
From an impoverished Greece came a plea for help from the people of Monticello by a former resident. He stated the people there needed clothes very badly. Please send any you can.
June Dresback, Freshman candidate was voted Homecoming Queen.
Last home football game will be “Dad’s Night”. Fifty eight dads are eligible for this honor and the student council expressed hope that there will be 100% attendance.
Fifty seven students of MTHS achieved honor roll distinction for the 1st grading period.
Monticello Troop 22 Boy Scouts have organized into 4 patrols for the year: Pine Tree, Stag, Flying Eagle and Wolf.
The Piatt County Young Republicans will sponsor a free dance at Kratz Hall on October 29 with the music of Mendal Riley’s orchestra.
AD: Kroger is having a canned food sale: Baby Food – 6 cans, .47 cents, 24 cans, $1.86; Heinz Pea Soup – 24 cans, $3.33, 1 can - .14 cents; Tomatoes, .17 cents each or one case - $3.53; niblets – 1 can, .15 cents, 24 cans-$3.53; pancake flour, 5# - .39 cents, head lettuce 2 @ .25 cents.
Monticello Kindergarten will start October 28 in the Methodist Church basement, Monday – Friday under the direction of Mrs. Mae Mackey.
Former County Clerk, Ladoska Strawn, fell and broke her hip in a downtown section in Tyler, Texas.
The Monday Morning Quarterback column of the Bloomington Pantagraph had something to say about Gene Stratman and Louid Baker, two Monticello men playing Normal University football this year.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Carol Reed and Debbie Olson received one of the highest awards in 4-H when members of the organization in Piatt County met at the high school auditorium for the annual achievement program on Monday, October 25.
The Monticello Sages were all but eliminated from the Okaw Conference Title Contention last week as they were defeated 13-0 by the Sullivan Redskins. The loss left the Sages with a conference mark of 2 wins against 3 losses and an overall slate of 2 – 4.
The Haneline Community Club Annual Fish Fry was held Sunday, October 17 at the Monticello Golf Clubhouse. Fifty members and guests enjoyed a delicious fish dinner prepared and served by Delores Adkins, Yvonne Howland, Gladys Lynch and Mary Anderson. A short business meeting was conducted and yearly dues were collected.
NOTICE: To all our patrons – Ivall’s Restaurant will remain open for business at our present location until December 1, 1971. After that time we will move our business to the former Roy Hamm Post 101 American Legion Home located one half mile south of Monticello on Route 105. Ivall’s Restaurant, Ron Ivall.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Piatt County farmers are finishing up the 1996 fall harvest this week. The grain elevator reports that average yields are varying greatly, with corn coming in at 150 to 190 bushels per acre and soybeans at 40 to 60 bushels per acre. Pat Beals and Tammy Hawkins, firefighters with Monticello Fire Protection District 2 and EMTs, demonstrated rescue techniques to Girl Scouts from the White Heath area. The district hosted an open house during Fire Prevention Week to celebrate its new White Heath fire station. At age 32, John Mula is living his dream. The 1981 Monticello High School graduate and Arion Foundation award winner’s dream is to be a professional musician playing with the nation’s best band—and he has been living that dream since June when he joined “The President’s Own” Marine Band. The five members of the Shorin Ryu Martial Arts Academy who competed in the Oct. 19 World Congress of Martial Arts World Championships in Swanton, Ohio are Lariame McMasters, Greg Young, Ryan Ritter, Dale Hibbs and Jerry Sample.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.