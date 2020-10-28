100 years ago
The Republican slate of candidates for U.S., State and County offices was released for publication and is as follows: President: Warren G. Harding; Vice President: Calvin Coolidge; U.S. Senator from IL: William B. McKinley. For State of Illinois offices: Governor: Len Small; Lieut. Gov.: Fred E Sterling; Sec. of State: Lewis L Emerson; Auditor of Public Accounts: Andrew Russel; State Treas.: Edward E Miller; Clerk of the Supreme Court: Charles W Vale; Representatives in Congress, State at Large: William E Mason, Richard Yates; Representative in Congress, 19th district: Allen F. Moore; Members of the General Assembly, 24th District: Sen.: Henry M. Dunlap; Representatives: Roger F. Little, Charles A. Gregory; Piatt Co. States Attorney: Burl A. Edie; Piatt County Surveyor: J. Robert Bower; and Piatt County coroner: William J. Porter.
Monticello girl, Hazel Bane departed with Charles Todd for parts unknown on the evening of October 14th. Despite the persistent search of officials all over the country no word has been received of their whereabouts. The man in the case, Charles Todd has the following criminal record in all Police Headquarters of the country: No. 6898 Southern Illinois Penitentiary. Burglary and Larceny February 16, 1898. Marks: Tattoo, C. T. and dagger, right forearm; hair, dark chestnut; height, 5 ft. 9 in.; complexion, medium; eyes, azure blue. There is a reward of $100.00 posted for information leading to their apprehension.
The Piatt County Red Cross Chapter has elected the following officers the ensuing year: Mrs. William Dighton, Chairman; William Hughes, Vice Chairman; John N. Dighton, Treasurer; Mrs. Della M. Fox, Secretary. Rev. Morton C. Long will have charge of the drive for new members.
Corner stone laying services of the new Presbyterian Church building in Bement was held at 2:30 o’clock Sunday. The address was delivered by Rev. R. R. Biggar, Presbyterial superintendent. On account of unfavorable weather the services were held in the M. E. church and the corner stone laid by a special committee.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
A dessert bridal shower was held in honor of Agnes Ryan, soon to be the bride of Francis Tracy. A miniature clothesline was used as the table centerpiece for the gifts which included rugs, clothes hamper, China, sterling, linens, electric iron and many other useful gifts.
The Student Council of Monticello High School is sponsoring Dad’s Day at the Armistice football game to be played between Monticello and Bement. Dads of the players are being mailed special invitations to attend this game as guest of the school.
Robert B. Eckles, machinist 1st class of LaPlace, participated in the seizure and occupation of the Japanese home island of Honshu and was present with the U.S. submarine units in Tokyo Bay at the time of the signing of the surrender terms.
Dale Secrist, fireman 2nd class of the Navy, has received his honorable discharge and returned home.
Population of Monticello was 2,519 in October, 1945.
A necrology service honoring former Bement Township men who lost their lives during both world wars will be conducted November 11th in the Bement High School auditorium.
The new First State Bank of Monticello has received its charter. The opening date will be announced next week.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The Monticello Rotary Club will sponsor its annual Halloween costume event Friday, Oct. 30th at 6:30 p.m. at the high school football field. Prizes will be given to the best dressed children in each group.
Members of the Piatt County Board of Supervisors adopted the tentative County budget at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board appointed Ted Harper to a six year term as Superintendent of Highways. Harper’s salary will start at $15,000 per year with a $600 per year increase. He will also receive $1,200 per year for expenses. In other salary adjustments the Board voted to make base salary of Sheriff, County Clerk and County Treasurer $12,000 a year.
The White Heath PTA Chili supper and carnival was a big success again this year. Many hours of planning and preparation were spent to see that each job would be taken care of and dependable people put in charge. Mrs. Max Olson was chairperson for the kitchen and Mrs. Earl Perkins was in charge of the games and gym.
Ten building permits were issued in September for $43,450 in construction.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
A plaque honoring the memory of Sgt. Lee Bensyl of the Illinois State Police was dedicated Saturday, Sept. 30 at the County Courthouse. Bensyl, a Monticello resident, was killed in the line of duty in January of 1988. The dedication was arranged by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87, Troopers Lodge 41, and the Bensyl family. Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Davenport will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Mr. Davenport and the former Hazel Hester were married Oct. 25, 1950 in Monticello. Boy Scout Troop 122 will recognize Shane Benson as the 130th Monticello Eagle Scout. Shane is the son of Beth and Eric Benson of Monticello. He is a freshman at Monticello High School. A morning exercise program will be held at the Ben Franklin store. The program is sponsored by the Bement Woman’s Club but anyone is welcome to come. They will use a combination of videos and other instructional tools, and participants can stretch or walk on their own.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.