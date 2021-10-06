100 years ago
In Hammond, burglars broke into R. A. Richman’s store at about 2:30 a.m., by breaking a glass in the back of the store. David Yockey, night watchman, heard the falling glass and spread the alarm. They fled after taking $600 in dry goods. Bloodhounds lost their trail when the thieves boarded the interurban train.
Harley Ellis, 203 East Center Street, held the lucky ticket No. 122,505, Wednesday afternoon when the Monticello Advertising Club gave away a Dodge Touring car.
The Weldon Band and boosters were in DeLand Saturday advertising their Home Coming October 8.
Harold M. Sides, southeast of White Heath, is to have been close out sale on October 8. To be included are 27 head of horses and mules, 21 head of cattle, and hogs, sheep and farm machinery. Also, there is one Hupmobile automobile to be sold. F. D. Duvall will be auctioneer.
The families near Haneline School area were shocked last Tuesday evening when they learned that Mrs. Elmer Lamb and her son were killed by a Wabash passenger train. Mrs. Lamb was instantly killed and the little boy died about three hours later.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Monticello’s first case of polio since the Piatt County chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis was established in 1942 was reported. A seven year old youngster was diagnosed.
A motion to convert the County Farm near here into a nursing home for the chronically ill was approved Monday by the Piatt County Board of Supervisors in a special meeting.
Four candidates for homecoming queen were chosen by classmates on Monday. They were Margaret Reinhart, Senior, Marilyn Cannon, Junior, Jane Nichols, Sophomore and June Dresback, Freshman. Homecoming is scheduled for October 18.
Newt Thornberry has been named assistant police chief.
Cerro Gordo’s Broncos took possession of the Okaw Valley conference football league by topping Atwood 14-0 for their second conference win against no defeats.
AD: L-S-M-F-T – remember that ad? Now Loney’s Service Means Finer Things – Loney’s – south side of the square.
Monticello High School District 168 levy for the coming year is $55,000. Of this amount, $53,500 is for educational purposes and $1,500 is for building purposes.
Monticello Community Consolidated School District 25 filed a levy of $42,000. The sum of $40,000 is for educational purposes and $2,000 for building purposes.
New Air Mail rates of .05 cents per ounce on deliveries to “any place over which the American flag flies and all points between” went into effect at midnight Monday.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The City Council last week set Tuesday, October 19, as the return date for bids on the sale of $200,000 in municipal bonds to aid in the improvement of the municipal sewage disposal plant. Voters last November had approved a bond issue of $380,000 for the project.
The home tour on October 16 from noon to 5 p.m. will be of 6 new homes in Monticello. These homes reflect the personalities of the families with new and young ideas in decorating and furnishings. Homes on the tour will be the Charles Knapp home, the Dave Fruendt home, the John Healy home, the home of Norman Larson, the Jack Grove home and the Steve Reidel home.
A huge turnout of 175 youngsters between the ages of 8 – 13 turned out for the annual punt, pass and kick contest jointly sponsored by the Ford Motor Company and the Monticello Jaycees. Winners were 8 year old John Maxwell, 9 year old Jeff Hawkins, 10 year old Scott Bailey, 11 year old Wayne Peterson, 12 year old Jeff Walsh and 13 year old Bill Cook.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Piatt County Board members recently heard a proposal for a 46 bed regional juvenile detention center to be built in Piatt County. “The Champaign County facility is always full with youths from the County,” Steve Stoeger said. “Other counties in the area from Ford County as far south as Champaign have nowhere to put their juveniles.” David Durbin of Durbin Excavating and his brother Rick are razing the Piatt County Jail’s smokestack one brick at a time with an electric hammer and chisel. The structure is being removed as part of the courthouse remodeling project. Previously, the boiler which controlled heat in the courthouse was located in the jailhouse. Now, each building will have its own heating unit. Folks who rode the Monticello Railway Museum trains during Depot Day were treated to an old-fashioned train robbery. F.C. Dodd was the “bad guy” and Mike Munds was the hero.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.