100 years ago
Every farmer in the Corn Belt who has not already gathered his seed corn, should not put it off another day. Every day’s delay now adds to the danger of the seed corn being badly damaged from freezing temps.
The 1920 Census shows the State of Illinois gains 864,507 citizens, or 15% over figures of the 1910 Census. Our state population is now 6,485,098.
John W. Hilligoss, Editor of the Mansfield Express expires following short illness. Born in 1841, he died in his home in Mansfield Wednesday night at about ten o’clock. Arriving in Mansfield in 1873, he began teaching school. In 1881 he established the Mansfield Express, which had its origin in Mahomet in 1878.
The Farmer’s Grain Co. of Mansfield is paying 80 cents for corn and 48 and 50 cents for oats. Eggs are retailing at 50 cents a dozen at the stores.
Cider and Vinegar Making Not Prohibited - Owing to a misunderstanding with reference to the manufacture of non-intoxicating cider and fruit juices exclusively for use in the home, the Federal Prohibition Director states per the Section 29 of Act 11 of the National Prohibition Act.
To work out a system of co-operative grain marketing for the whole country that will stabilize supply and prices, seventeen Farm Bureau committees, representing all farmers’ organizations of the United States, held their first meeting in Chicago
The Monticello Post of the American Legion is laying elaborate plans for their second stupendous celebration on Armistice Day, November 11th, in honor of all the World’s War veterans of Piatt County. The six Legion Posts in this county have agreed to hold this celebration annually.
The Piatt County Medical Society held a meeting in the Court House, last Friday afternoon. Dr. W. O. McMick of the United States Public Health service gave an interesting talk on tuberculosis.
The front of the Globe Theatre is receiving a new coat of paint which adds much to its looks. The interior will also be re-decorated.
The Standard Oil Co. has started laying out their foundation for their new filling station on the lot at the southeast corner of the square, purchased from Harry Kaiser. It is not often that the company obtains a concession for a building of this kind from a city council on a public square.
75 years ago
Mansfield Chapter of the FFA reorganized and 17 new members were initiated.
The insurance firm of Burgess & Cline of this city observed its 30th anniversary October 1. On October 1, 1915 L.C. Burgess and O.L. Cline began the business and continued in partnership until January 1, 1940, at which time Mr. Burges sold his interest to Clarence L. Bollenbach.
The regular meeting of the Monticello Community Club was held Monday. Prof. L.M.T. Stillwell of the aeronautics engineering department of the U. of I was the speaker. He discussed aspects of air travel for the present and future as well as answered questions concerning the airport situation at Monticello. A club committee has been hard at work on the realization of a county airport.
The local leader training school on the subject of “Athlete’s Foot” was given by Mrs. Andrew Dighton to representatives of the Home Bureau Units. The local leader’s training school on the subject of “Minor Kitchen Improvements” was given by Miss Gladys Ward of the U. of I.
Cpl. Kenneth Steidenger has arrived in Guam. Cpl. Steidenger had been stationed in Denver, CO as a radio instructor.
Louid Baker, former Monticello High School athlete in now quarterback on the Illinois State Normal University. Gene Stratman, also of Monticello started at left half.
50 years ago
Piatt County will be host for the 1971 Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association Soil and Water Conservation Show on August 24 – 26, tentative location of the 1971 show site is just east of Monticello. The show will be a major event for anyone interested in agriculture and conservation.
Monticello City officials have asked residents of the community to refrain from burning leaves whenever possible this fall. According to City Manager, Bill Gilmer, the city has large plastic bags at the Monticello Building which residents may purchase at cost and then bag their leaves. The bags of leaves should then be placed along the curbs and will be picked up by city employees.
Monticello Community Chest drive chairman, Don Pratt, has announced that his group will begin to formulate plans for this year’s drive at a breakfast meeting this Friday morning at Ivall’s. All committee members are urged to attend this meeting which will get underway at 7:00 a.m.
The Monticello Sages football team opened its 1970 Okaw Conference action on the right note last Friday evening upending defending champions, Unity of Tolono, by a 12-6 margin.
25 years ago
John Miller begins duties as Monticello Police Chief. The new chief is a 1971 graduate of Monticello High School, and was raised on a farm north of Cisco. Miller said he will attend City Council meetings, and will have an open door policy. “I’m a hands-on person,” Miller said. “I’ll be working in the community every day.” Miller received an associate’s degree in law enforcement from Parkland College in 1973; a bachelor’s degree in police administration from Sangamon State University in 1984; and a master’s degree in public and police administration from Sangamon State in 1986. Cerro Gordo High School had its Homecoming celebration last weekend with the Broncos emerging victorious over the South Piatt Wildcats in the Friday night game. Announced as Homecoming Queen was Shanna Hyde, daughter of Tom and Donna Hyde. Named Homecoming King was football player Nick French, son of Rosemary and Sam Brandenburg. Piatt County Airport in Monticello, operated by Sage Air Inc., held its annual open house for area residents on a windy Saturday, Sept. 30. Homebuilt aircraft were on display, as well as gliders, model airplanes, and a military helicopter from Springfield. Airplane and glider rides were also offered. One of the special attractions was the Big Tree Squadron of Bloomington which flew in three U.S. Navy bi-planes used in World War II as primary trainers.
