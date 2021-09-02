100 years ago
The new Monticello Community High School will be dedicated Thursday evening, September 8, 1921 at 8:00 o’clock.
For sale or Trade - 240 acres, 3 miles from Monticello, 21/2 miles from market; good crops, no waste land, 180 acres in crops, 60 acres of pasture; good average Central Illinois buildings. $24,000 encumbrance; price $250.00 per acre.
On Wednesday evening, August 24th, the members of the United Brethren Church of Galesville, gave a supper in honor of their minister, Rev. Curtis Williams and family.
Optical Parlors Moved – I have moved my optical parlors from The Moore State Bank Building to the Ellfsen Jewelry store on the west side of the square. No stairs to climb here and the public is invited to come in and look my new quarters over. – N. P. PETERSON Optometrist
Farm Advisor J. V. Watson conducted chicken culling demonstrations at Cerro Gordo and Lintner.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Monticello High School will have the distinction of having several veterans enrolled for the coming school year.
Voters of 86 sections in Monticello, Sangamon, Willow Branch and Goose Creek Townships approved establishment of Monticello Fire Protection District #2 in a special election held Thursday. The vote was 128 to 34 with 1 spoiled ballot.
Mansfield schools will open for classes on September 3.
Mr. and Mrs. Noble P. Heath of White Heath, are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Martha Ann, to Delbert Stanley, son of Mrs. Gladys Stanley, Monticello.
Glenn Summers and family moved here Tuesday from Decatur. He is the new principal of Washington Grade School, succeeding Mrs. Pearl Mosgrove Fisler, who resigned, but who will remain in the school district.
Cerro Gordo schools will open September 2.
A special Labor Day night program of midget auto races will be held at the Farmer City Speedway, Monday, September 2.
Bement High School football hopes loomed high this week as first practice workouts showed 9 lettermen back in harness for the season’s schedule.
The Viobin Corp. has moved its office from the Kaiser building on the west side of the public square to its new office on West Livingston. O.L Doty, who has a jewelry and watch repair shop here, will move into the building vacated by the Viobin.
—Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Rural multi-party (up to 10 parties on a line) will soon be a thing of the past in the Monticello exchange. Construction of facilities is scheduled to begin this week to provide the remaining 175 customers with suburban four-party service. Nearly all the new cable will be placed underground. The actual cutover is scheduled to be complete approximately November 30.
The price paid in the 1971 Piatt County 4-H sale held August 27 was .61 cents per pound paid by Weldon Fertilizer Company and Charlie Brown Auctioneer Service for a 1,000 pound Angus steer consigned by Paul Burns of Cisco. A total of 17 steers sold for an average price of $.42 ¾ per pound with prices ranging from $38 to $61 per 100 pounds. Average weight of steers was 936 pounds.
The Piatt County blood program came up 40 pints short last Wednesday when the Red Cross Bloodmobile made its summer visit to Monticello. Citizens donated 110 pints of blood with one gallon pins going to Chris Koss, Mrs. Gladys Long, Ronald Milton and William Pickering. Ron Ivall and Glen Fisher of Monticello and Robert Schable, Atwood, received pins for donating two gallons of blood.
The class for adults who will be taking the general education development tests for the high school diploma will be offered at the Monticello High School beginning Thursday, September 23, 1971. The class will run for 12 weeks. Tuition is $10 plus $4.00 fees.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Webelo Scouts in Pack 122 last week selected a tree to donate to Nick’s Park in Monticello. The boys raised money last year by collecting aluminum cans when they were Wolves in Dens 1 and 6. The Scouts also made a donation to the Piatt County Food Pantry. Pack leaders are Erin Lane, Susan Shile & Candy Woodrum. Mike Hayes, resident and local contractor in Monticello, recently donated his time and materials to put some finishing touches on the exterior of the Rayville Railroad Museum, 217 W. Washington, Monticello. Rayville is part of the Piatt County Museum. John Allen, a Bement native and a 1979 graduate of Bement High School, was sworn in as a part-time police officer for the town on Monday, Aug. 26. Allen has attended Police Training Institute and has previously worked at the Clinton Police Department. He is working part-time for the Argenta Police Department, and is a full-time employee at the Clinton Power Plant. Bement now has three part-time officers.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.