100 years ago
The revival this year of the annual Piatt County Old Settlers’ Picnic should turn out a good attendance. This year it will be held in Bement on Wednesday, September 8, coinciding with the big home-coming celebration held there each year.
The Monticello Christian Church will host Rev. W. A. Smith, one of the most experienced speakers, who will be representing the Anti-Saloon League, Sunday morning, Sept. 5th. All will be welcomed.
Dr. Arthur J Williams, a former Piatt County man from Cisco, was accidentally killed on his ranch near Marysville, California, August 20. A horse accidentally fell on him. His body was returned to the Monticello Township Cemetery for a short funeral service and burial.
The Monticello Township Sunday school convention will be held in the Presbyterian Church in Monticello this Sunday afternoon. Three local pastors and two Sunday school directors will participate in its presentation.
A new business for Bement is the Piatt Farm Supply Company. The firm consists of W. H. Jones and George H. Bob of Decatur and Arba Sensenbaugh of Bement. Farmers of Piatt County should call at this store, located two doors east of the Bement State Bank.
The third annual reunion of the Perkins-Dubson families was held last Thursday, August 26. There were 141 present to enjoy the event. At noon a picnic dinner was served. The members voted to hold the reunion next year at Monticello on the last Thursday of August. Officers elected were James D Perkins and Anna Perkins. Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Dubson are to make dinner arrangements for next year.
Allen F. Moore’s Stearns Roadster which was stolen on the night of August 18 was located last Thursday in Hamilton, Ohio. Mr. Moore sent his chauffer after it and he brought it home Saturday, no much the worse for the trip.
Burgess & Cline Insurance has moved to the south side of the square in the building formerly used by The Farmers State Bank. After enlarging the vault, they now provide a private box in the fire and burglar proof vault for each customer at no charge.
AD: Goodrich Tires come in two varieties: Cord tires last 8000 miles, and fabric tires last 6000 miles. Get them at Monticello’s Fireproof Garage, corner of Washington and Independence streets.
The popular DeLand Community Band played Sunday afternoon at Weldon Springs. DeLand was almost deserted. John William Bickel, 2-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. H. E. Bickel, led the band in one piece and received many encores for his ability.
– Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
Formal opening of the new DeLand State Bank will take place on September 10 it was announced by Cashier G.R. Madden.
The WCTU meets this Friday at 2:30 at the Community house. All members are asked to be present.
AD: Wanted at once – Machine Operators, Assembly Girls, etc. Good pay and Permanent position – call at Paris Cleaners.
Two new classes, Dramatics and Beginning Art, have been organized at Monticello High School.
Eight school buildings and their equipment, all located in DeLand consolidated District 57 will be sold at public auction by the trustees of the school September 8th. Those schools are known as Western, Wisegarver, Warner, Harmony, Pleasant Falls, Kentuck and Ashland.
AD: Help Wanted: Peacetime Jobs Open. Our plant has been converted to 100% peacetime operation. Due to heavy demand for our products, we are forced to add a substantial number of men and women to our regular working force. Pleasant Working Conditions, Good Opportunities. Apply at offices – Tylac.
Captain Arthur R. Ayers was awarded the Croix de Guerre with Silver Star in ceremonies Friday at Wright Field, Dayton, Ohio.
Miss Mildred Wood is the new DeLand P.O. Clerk.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
New head coach, Jim Schmitt greeted 102 candidates last Wednesday as the 1970 high school football season opened. 12 seniors, 19 juniors, 26 sophomores and 45 freshmen make up a record breaking 102 totals.
A special election was held in Bement Township on Thursday, August 27th. There were 138 yes votes to 58 no votes on increasing the maximum rate at which road and bridges taxes can be extended from .165% to .30%. Joe Rittenhouse is Commissioner of Roads and Bridges for the Township.
The annual Monticello Jaycees sponsored Fishing Derby for area youngsters will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Lodge Park. Those competing in the Derby will be divided into age groups of 6-7, 8-10, and 11-13. There will be prizes for most fish, first fish, and biggest fish for each age group.
This week Bi-Rite Food Store offered round steak at .99 #, sirloin steak, $1.29 #, T-bone steak, $1.49 #, chicken, .59#, corn dogs, 8 for $1.00, potatoes, .89 for 20#, cherry pie filling, 3-2#cans, $1.00, coffee, 2#, $1.29, potato chips, 2 twin packs, .89 cents, salmon, #1 can, .99.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Capt. Al Harms Jr., U.S. Navy, graduated from Monticello High School in 1967 and is the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. The Nimitz is a nuclear powered aircraft carrier with a crew of over 3,000 men and women and an airwing which brings an additional 3,000 personnel and 80 to 90 aircraft when embarked. The Cerro Gordo High School Class of 1940 had its 55th reunion. There were 23 classmates present. The class of 1940 is the one that organized the Cerro Gordo High School Memorial Scholarship Fund and this year, class members donated $415 to the scholarship fund. “The Nest”, a new Monticello shop featuring slipcovers and unusual gifts and accessories will have its grand opening on September 9. “The Murder Room” is being presented by the Monticello Theatre Association at Camp Creek Playhouse in Monticello. Cast members are Jonathan Hammond, Amanda Orwick, Carrie Foxx-Boyd, Roger Simpson, Al Scheider, Marty Williams and George Spelvin. The 39th annual DeLand Homecoming Celebration was held with a variety of activities including dances, a horseshoe tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, kiddie tractor pull and the town’s annual parade.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Really
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.