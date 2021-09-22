100 years ago
Mrs. Rella England entered Palmer’s Tuberculosis Sanitarium near Springfield, Illinois, Tuesday for treatment for tuberculosis. At present time there are ten Piatt county patients receiving sanitarium care.
The high and grade school boards have agreed to share the expense of re-constructing the old High school building into a gymnasium for their mutual use. The roof is to be raised, shower baths put in and other work to be done.
The local Ice Company is making several improvements this fall. A. C. Miller, the manager, has let the contract for a stoker to be installed immediately by the Atlas Co. of St. Louis. This equipment will eliminate the smoke by burning it and thus save considerable fuel.
An examination for 3rd class postmaster to fill the vacancy at DeLand will be given at the Court House in Monticello on Saturday, October 8, 1921. This office has a salary of $1600 per year.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Monticello’s Mayor, O.L. Kilton and his entire administration will be ousted from their city government posts in a lightning-like coup d’état Saturday morning. But – dear citizens – before you go for your muskets and hunting knives, this is just to let you know that it’s all in fun. The uniformed faction which will take over municipal reins Saturday is none other than Monticello Boy Scout Troop 22. The idea behind the Scouts all-day tenure of office is to give them an insight into city government.
Five hundred cock and hen pheasants were released Monday and Tuesday over Piatt County by the Monticello Sportsman’s Club.
George W. Williams, director of the division of parks and memorials estimated that it would cost the state $1,000 to put the Bryant Cottage in Bement, where Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas met to plan their famous series of debates in shape to meet state standards when he made an inspection trip to the proposed memorial last week.
A total of 114 school children were served their first noon lunch Monday in the basement of the Methodist Church in the opening of a newly organized program between the schools and the state.
Scoby Phillips, halfback, played a great defensive game for the Sages. He was in on numerous tackles and backed up his side of the line in excellent fashion.
LOST AD: Silver Cigarette Case, ornately engraved, lost in Bill & Pete’s café around noon Wednesday, sentimental value attached to case. Finder please bring to this office, Republican, and a VERY LIBERAL REWARD will be paid, no questions asked.
One pound of salvaged fat makes 6 bars of laundry soap. Turn used fats in for .04 cents per pound.
—Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Washington School will hold open house for all parents on Tuesday, September28, at 7:30 p.m. Parents and teachers will first assemble in the gym for announcements and introduction of teachers. All class rooms will be opened to give the parents an opportunity to meet their child’s teacher. Refreshments will be served in the cafeteria.
The annual Monticello High School Homecoming will be held on October 7 & 8, 1971. The festivities will begin on Thursday with the traditional pep rally and bonfire. Activities will continue on Friday with the Homecoming parade, student, parents, teacher’s club dinner, football game and dance.
Monticello Educator Vernon Kuetemeyer has been named to the Board of Directors governing the 60,000 member Illinois Education Association. As one of the 51 member state board, Kuetemeyer will be responsible for directing the implementation of IEA policies and determining the priorities of the organization.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Homecoming Queen candidates for Cerro Gordo are Sarah Helm, Mandy Martin and Jennifer McCarty. King candidates are Mike Dunn, Derek Hopkins and Bobby Wadkins. Students in the Introduction to Health Professions course at Monticello High School learned about the qualifications required to become Emergency Medical Technicians during a presentation given by Crystal Alexander of the Kirby Hospital Ambulance Service. The Cerro Gordo Bronco football team rolled to its fourth straight victory Friday at Hume with a 56-6 triumph over Shiloh. Cerro Gordo, ranked seventh in the state, travels to Bement Friday for the Bulldog homecoming contest. The Broncos are tied with Tuscola for first place in the Little Okaw Valley Conference. The Monticello Woman’s Club recently began its club year with new officers. They are Eleanor Helfrich, treasurer; Aurice Toler, corresponding secretary; Etrta Arntzen, recording secretary; Mary Kludas, vice president; and Jean Parker, president. Club directors include Lucille Belcher, Madonna Davis and Marie McNabb. The club has been selling coverlets depicting Monticello landmarks as a fundraiser and has a limited number of hunter green coverlets available for purchase.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.