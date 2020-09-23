100 years ago
The Monticello High School Orchestra for this year is being organized. We expect at least thirty members. Last year’s orchestra is playing for several occasions.
This year’s Farm Bureau membership drive has been a success. The two week campaign has closed with 938 members signed for the next three years. There is some follow-up canvassing yet to be accomplished since some were found not to be at home. There should be well over a thousand members by the time this work is finished.
Prairie Chapel Church of rule Monticello will give a chicken fry on Friday evening. Serving will begin at 5:30 o’clock angry preparations are being made by the organization to feed a large number.
The National Educational Association has made a report on the shortage of teachers in the United States. Their report indicates that the teacher shortage is still a menace to the public schools. The report indicates that where teachers’ salaries have been increased fifty per cent or less, the teacher shortage is much greater than a year ago.
Mr. A.C. Miller reports that over a hundred acres of apples from a Southern Illinois orchard are being stored at the Monticello Ice Plant. These apples are of a high grade and consist chiefly of Jonathans Grimes Golden, Ben Davis and others. There will be 35 carloads or over 15,000 bushels of apples in storage from this orchard, with 1 to 2 carloads being emptied a day.
– Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
Clarence Hankinson, F 2/c, 28, was reported Killed in Action. He was previously reported Missing in Action since the sinking of the Indianapolis on July 30. He went to sea on July 16.
Pvt. Paul McDavitt was reported Missing in Action in 1941. Eighteen months later his parents were notified he was a prisoner at Camp Nippon, Japan. He has been freed from prison and his condition was “fair”.
Monticello Home-coming will take place October 5th.
The 1946 “Memories” staff is now actively engaged in working out their previously planned annual. Editor-in-Chief is Janice Hutson and Asst. Editor is Dick Doss.
Household washing machines, ironers and aluminum kitchenware will be back in the stores this fall at 1942 prices.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. William McCann a 10 ½ # son in Macon Co. Hospital in Decatur.
Monticello Woman’s Club will hold their first meeting of the season.
One hundred fifty three students are now taking advantage of the hot lunch program of Monticello High School. The program, subsidized by the State & Federal government, calls for a Class A lunch with whole milk.
The county quotas for the final War Fund Campaign are $13,200. This money will be used for USO shows, war prisoner’s aid, United Seaman’s Relief and American Field Service.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The principle item on a short City Council meeting Tuesday night was the opening of bids for the lease and/or purchase of a new crawl type tractor for use at the city’s expanded landfill operation. The Caterpillar tractor in use at the landfill has been found to be unsatisfactory as to size and workload capacity. The Council decided to buy a Caterpillar tractor from Capital Equipment for $39,891.
Two Cerro Gordo youths were arrested and charged with glue sniffing last Saturday evening by Cerro Gordo police. Operating on a tip, police kept the Fairgrounds under close surveillance during the evening and apprehended the two youths. According to police the Fairgrounds had evidently been used for this purpose before, as a number of tubes of glue were found in the area.
The White Heath PTA got off to a good start Thursday, Sept. 7th with a potluck supper in the gym. There were over 300 people present. The theme for this year’s PTA is “Have PTA-Will Participate.”
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Bement’s Community Development Committee plans to develop a subdivision on the east side of town. The first portion of the plan would expand the village limits to the east and possibly south of the school athletic field. Jason Schmink has been selected as the September Senior of the Month at Monticello High School. Jason, the son of Melissa Schmink of Monticello and the late P. David Schmink, is president of his class and has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities during high school, including football, drum major, Thespians, Scholastic Bowl and Math Team. Marilyn Barnett, owner of Creative Crafts in Monticello, will have her papier mache Santa Claus featured on the cover of The Country Sample, a national magazine. The issue has started to appear in stores and orders are starting to come in. The first order from the magazine came from a woman in Texas. Kruse Chiropractic Clinic in Monticello is celebrating their 10th anniversary. The clinic opened in 1985 and staff includes Dr. Rodney Kruse, Susan Perry and Theresa O’Brien.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.