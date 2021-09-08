100 years ago
The Monticello High School is occupying its new High School building. It is now practically completed.
DeLand has 91 pupils enrolled in the grade school. They expect an enrollment of 90 in the high school alone for a total of 181 children.
Sons of Hon. Allen F. Moore, Bradford Moore and A. F. Moore, Jr., drove to Chicago Tuesday and from there will drive to Culver, Ind., where Billy (A. F.) will enter military school.
In Cisco the demonstration of Happy Hour canned fruits and Camel Brand coffee at S. D. Clover’s store Saturday was well attended.
Mrs. Emma Calvin, Chiropractor has returned from the Sixth Annual National Convention of Chiropractors, held at Davenport, Iowa, August 21-28. There were over 8,800 Chiropractors registered. Mrs. Calvin was one of only two women present.
Half a hundred clowns from mirthland’s fertile field have been assembled this season by the management of the Hagenbeck-Wallape circus which comes to Monticello on Saturday for performances at 2 and 8 p. m. The day’s events kick off with a two mile long street parade at 10 o’clock in the morning.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Miss Eleanor Ann Lefever, of Milmine and Richard Skagenberg, of Houtzdale, PA were married August 25 in the Milmine Congregational Christian Church before 175 guests.
Pvts. James and John Clodfelter of Bement have arrived at Roswell, NM from the Pacific theatre. The youths had been on Kwajalein for 5 months and expect a furlough soon.
Bill & Pete’s Café AD – one more good reason for eating here – no waiting. In spite of the scarcity of experienced help, we are proud of the service we are giving our customers every day. Not only do we see that you don’t have to wait and wait to get your food but we are never too busy to wait on you further.
The Ambraw six-man football conference underwent a change in membership as Redman dropped out and was replaced by Mansfield.
An experienced backfield, a pair of veteran ends, a capable center and good prospects at other positions are the main reasons Coach John Freemuth of Monticello can truthfully say “No one is going to push us around this fall. We may lose a game or two, but we’ll be right in there all the time.”
More than 2,000 people attended the two day Mansfield Homecoming celebration held last week.
The following officers were installed in the Roy Hamm Post of the American Legion – Commander J.H. Tippett, Vice-Commander – Robert C. Fox, Adjutant – Wm. T. Lodge, Sgt. at Arms – Ralph McInnes, Finance Officer – Herbert Bradley, Executive committee – Bela M. Stoddard, and Ellis Perkins.
Loren Pattengill’s bid of $331 an acre for a 160 acre Argenta farm was the highest bid. The farm is 1 mile west and ½ mile south of Argenta, is good black land with ample drainage.
—Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
An adult painting and drawing course will be offered at Monticello High School beginning Thursday, September 23 from 7:15 to 9:15. The class will be offered for 10 weeks and will meet in the south wing of Washington School in the art room. The tuition is $10 for the ten sessions.
Coach Jim Schmitt and his staff will present their football players to the public in a night scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Friday night on the game field. At 6:30 the freshmen will scrimmage for ½ hour and at 7:00 p.m. the sophomores will scrimmage until the varsity comes on at 7:30 p.m.
County Clerk Mary Shaw today announced that her office will have full responsibility for processing bingo applications in Piatt County. According to Mrs. Show, only licensed organizations will be permitted to conduct bingo games. These include not-for-profit, religious, charitable, labor, fraternal, educational or veteran organizations which have been in existence 5 years before applying for a license. The fee for a license is $200.00.
Construction of Bement’s community ballpark is progressing. Highway Commissioner Joe Rittenhouse has done the grading for the diamond. 1500 feet of pipe for the fences and back stops has been donated by the Eastern Panhandle Pipeline Co. Men who have worked on the project were Chalmer Hinton, Gene Bentley, Larry Morton, Walter Roux, Richard Thomas, Carl Laley, Ray Walsh, Jack Walsh, Barney Camden and Ross Thompson. Over $1,000 in cash donations have been received.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
After a long year of fundraising and work, the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Bement is holding a day of celebration and appreciation as it dedicates the church’s new stained glass windows. The entire community and friends of the church are invited. The service will include special music, a message, and a service of dedication. It will be followed by fellowship and refreshments to say “thank you’’ to the community for its support. Lindsleys Country Market has 80% lean ground beef for 99 cents a pound. Navy Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey D. Allen, son of John E. and Betty S. Allen of Bement, was involved in the recent Tomahawk cruise missile attacks on Iraq intended to convince Iraq to halt military operations against the Kurdish people in Northern Iraq. Allen is assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Russell currently deployed in the Persian Gulf. The ship left its homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in May for a scheduled six-month deployment to the Persian Gulf to enforce U.N. sanctions against Iraq. The 1980 graduate of Bement High School joined the Navy in December 1982.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.