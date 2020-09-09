100 years ago
Captain Bradford V. Moore of Monticello was selected as one of the delegates to the National American Legion Convention from the Nineteenth Congressional District at the State Convention in Chicago last Friday. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Allen F Moore, 1111 North State Street, Monticello.
AD: Flapper Dresses for high school or college girls in pretty ginghams, plaids or plain colors, with embroidered trimmings. Just the size for the girl too large for the children’s dresses and not large enough for the women’s sizes in a price range from $4.98. F.K. Robeson’s – Champaign’s largest store
Some Farm Math – There are a number of calculations needed in estimating the number of bushels of corn in a crib. Variables in figuring this include here corn or shelled corn, quality of the corn that varies the size, and the area of the crib considering its shape: rectangular or round and are the sides equidistant sides or not. Yes boys and girls, farmers need to learn math!
AD: Now showing at the Globe Theatre – “Knickerbocker Buckaroo” starring smiling, jumping, human live-wire Douglas Fairbanks.
This Fall there will be 106 country schools open in Piatt County, all under our county superintendent Charles McIntosh. Here’s a breakdown of the number of schools in Piatt County and the village they receive mail at: Mahomet-1; Mansfield-11; Galesville-1; White Heath-4; Monticello-18; Ivesdale-1; Bement-11; Atwood-7; Arthur-1; Harris-1; Farmer City-2; DeLand-8; Milmine-4; Cerro Gordo-5; LaPlace-2; Hammond-2; Weldon-2; Cisco-4; Lintner-1.
– Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
he 1945 high school graduates include 12 who are in the military, 5 enrolled in college, and 14 working.
The Monticello Sages opened their 1945 football season at the Moore Memorial Field with Arcola High School.
Kirby Hospital Auxiliary has 590 members.
Rationing of all rubber footwear has been discontinued.
Mrs. Milford Bentley has resigned her position as assistant cashier at the State Bank of Bement.
The nicknames of the Okaw Valley teams are: Arcola - Purple Raiders, Arthur - Knights, Atwood - Rajahs, Bement - Bulldogs, Cerro Gordo – Broncos, Monticello – Sages, Newman – Redskins, Oakland – Oaks, Sullivan – Dennismen, Tuscola – Warriors, Villa Grove – Blue Devils.
Sangamon Twp. has levied $6,450 for road and bridge purposes as follows: construction of bridges - $300, maintenance of roads - $3,500, maintenance of bridges - $500, oiling of roads – $800, purchase of machinery - $600, repairs to machinery - $300 and administration - $250.
The bulk of Illinois corn crop is expected to be safe from frost within 3 to 6 weeks, the weather bureau reported.
The crime prevention committee of the Illinois Bankers Assn. had the warning to the State Dept. of Public Safety that they can expect an imminent postwar crime wave.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
On September 10, 1970, the DeLand State Bank observed its 25th year of service to the DeLand community. The Bank Directors at their meeting Tuesday celebrated the occasion with anniversary cake and coffee.
A total of 48 Monticello boys between the ages of 9 – 11 will enjoy PeeWee football this year according to an announcement by Forrest Sawlaw, who is heading the local program.
The 44th year of the Okaw Valley Conference will be a significant one. After this year, major changes will be made in the conference make up. The six small schools along with Villa Grove will withdraw forming the Little Okaw Conference. St. Teresa, St. Joseph-Ogden and Warrensburg-Latham will be added to the Large Okaw. Many changes have been made in the conference alignment since its formation in 1925 but none since Unity was admitted in 1957.
Registration will begin for the 1970 Punt, Pass and Kick competition. It will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30th at 7:30 p.m. at the high school athletic field.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
John Miller, a 1971 graduate of Monticello High School, is the new Monticello Police Chief. Miller has associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in law enforcement and public and police administration and also has had military experience serving in the U.S. Army military police and U.S. Army Reserve. Ruth Patterson Wright, born September 17, 1900, long-time resident of Bement, celebrates her 95th birthday. Mrs. Wright served as postmaster of Bement for 36 years from 1934-1970. The Monticello High School varsity volleyball team has a 7-1 start on the 1995 season, including winning the championship of the Fisher tournament this past weekend. Kay Carnes will be featured on the WILL TV show Illinois Gardener. Mr. and Mrs. Carnes grow different types of herbs, vegetables and fruits at their home, Willow Branch Herbs. The second grade classes from Lincoln Elementary School went to the Monticello Post Office for a tour and to mail letters to their grandparents and older friends in honor of Grandparents Day. Laura Duggan’s collection of monkeys is now on display at the Allerton Library. Laura, 10, of White Heath, has been collecting monkeys for five years and has a collection totaling 35 pieces.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Really
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.