MONTICELLO — Ashley Muse is the newest member of the Monticello City. She was nominated to fill a Ward 1 vacancy by Mayor Larry Stoner, and unanimously endorsed by the city council at its June 14 meeting.
Muse, a 2002 Monticello High School graduate, has lived in Piatt County most of her life, moving back to the Monticello area from Savoy in 2009.
As a former social studies instructor who taught in Champaign for eight years, Muse said she has wanted to step into local politics for a while, but just moved into the city limits four years ago.
“I love government, and I taught government, and had the background in my education. The fact that I now live in the city limits, this is an awesome opportunity,” Muse said.
She also joined the board of the Monticello Area Education Foundation earlier this year.
“So I have two new adventures on my plate!” Muse said.
It is her first time holding elected office. She fills the unexpired term of John Frerichs, who resigned after moving out of the ward. The term runs through the spring of 2023.