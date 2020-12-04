After retired public defender Roger Simpson’s path as an author took a turn, he quickly churned out a 375-page work of fiction this year.
“I’ve always wanted to write, but didn’t foresee it being a novel. I wanted to write columns, essays. Give me a topic and I’ll write an essay, that’s what I thought,” said Simpson of Monticello, who also served three terms as Piatt County State’s Attorney before his long tenure as public defender.
But in a twist reminiscent of most things in 2020, Simpson ended up writing a novel, “The Truth in Hope,” which is available through him directly and at Hartfield Book Company in Monticello.
The switch to more long-play writing came as he solicited advice on writing.
“Write what you know,” he was told.
And Simpson knows courtrooms and investigations, having spent decades in those environments as both a prosecutor and defense attorney. He now terms himself “80 percent retired” as a barrister.
And that is how “The Truth in Hope” was born, a story that starts as a courtroom drama and shifts into a murder mystery that revolves around the family of Hope, who was sexually abused as a child. After a hung jury in the trial of her abuser, the suspect is murdered. The investigation into that crime makes up the second half of the publication, said Simpson.
The novel takes place in both the North Shore of Chicago and the Northwoods of Wisconsin, contrasting both the scenery and cultures of the different landscapes. Other themes include wealth and power in the judicial system, a “slight expose” of legal systems in the windy city, and the sexual abuse of children.
Simpson, who goes by R.A. Simpson as an author, said his main goal was to take a subject he was knowledgeable about and craft it into a piece people would enjoy reading. But he adds that there needs to be more focus given on the problem of abuse.
“Is it dark? Sure it’s dark. It’s dark because we haven’t shed much light on it, because people don’t want to,” he noted. “There is still a sector of the population that can’t fathom that these things can even happen.”
And he did not need to dig very deep into his memory for the book.
“I remember every jury trial I had that involved the abuse of a child,” said the author. “I think it’s important how many people are absolutely wounded by this type of conduct, and what it does to their lives. Some of them never disclose it.”
Direct sales
Except for Hartfield, “The Truth in Hope” is available only through direct sales by contacting Simpson at 217-308-2754 or by email at raspinhi@yahoo.com.