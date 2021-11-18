UPDATE:
Larimore made his initial court appearance in front of Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades on Thursday morning. He was assigned a public defender, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 19.
-----
ORIGINAL STORY
HAMMOND — Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross was injured after being reportedly rammed by a semi-tractor during an attempted traffic stop in Hammond on Monday.
Bross was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released, according to a press release from the Piatt County Sheriff's Office.
The incident began at about 1:45 p.m. when Bross attempted to stop a black 1993 Kenworth semi-tractor with no trailer attached for an alleged traffic violation. After initiating the stop, the vehicle fled toward the Village of Hammond.
At the intersection of Seventh and A Streets in Hammond, the operator of the semi put it in reverse and rammed into the front end of Bross' police car, rendering it inoperable. Sheriff Department deputies arrived shortly after the accident and assisted Bross.
The semi-tractor fled the scene and was found unoccupied near La Place.
On Tuesday, Corey L. Larimore, 52, of Atwood, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery to a police officer, also a Class 2 felony; and driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony. He is in Piatt County jail being held on $100,000 bond.