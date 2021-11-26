ATWOOD — The first thing that went through Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross' mind when a semi-driver started backing into him during a traffic stop was, “This is going to hurt.”
The second thing was how he was going to escape with his life.
“I threw the vehicle into reverse to get out of his way, cause I didn't want to get run over. If that was the case, I was done,” Bross said of the Nov. 15 incident in Hammond that started as a traffic stop in Atwood.
After being pulled over, police say Corey A. Larimore fled in his black 1993 Kenworth semi-tractor (with no trailer attached) and subsequently backed into Bross' vehicle a town over in Hammond.
Bross said he was pushed by the semi for a few seconds prior to shifting into reverse.
“He had pushed me quite a ways," Bross said. "I ended up backing into some guy's yard.”
The air bag in Bross' vehicle did not deploy on impact, so his head slammed into the steering wheel, giving him a concussion and forcing him to restricted/desk duty for the time being.
“A lot of it has just been headaches, but they've subsided a little bit,” he said.
Larimore, 52, of Atwood, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery to a police officer, also a Class 2 felony; and driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.
He appeared in Piatt County court on Nov. 18 and was assigned a public defender. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Monday.
A day after suffering the concussion, Bross gutted through a Clinton power station exercise as part of his other role as Piatt County Emergency Management Agency director, a post he took on recently in addition to his police chief duties.
He earned high marks from those judging the Piatt County response during the exercise, with no deficiencies found in the Piatt County Emergency Operations Center.
Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang added his praise for Bross.
“Being in command centers often over the years, Rob did an outstanding job,” Vogelzang said of the EMA effort.
Bross has seen plenty in his 17 years as a police officer. But being on the receiving end of a semi truck was a first.
“In 17 years, you see a lot. But I've never been backed into,” he said. “I wouldn't recommend it.”