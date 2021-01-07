The owners and teachers at Champaign’s Sprouts Art & Nature School have written a book for children that is based on the ecological impact of a log jam. The Sangamon River in Allerton Park is used as a backdrop.
“Log Jam on the Sangamon” is a rhyming picture book written by Caity Peterson and Ellen Saathoff.
The pair said they wrote the book to supplement their nature curriculum for Sprouts that is based on local natural events.
“There are plenty of really cool nature things happening right here that the kids can see and experience, and we want to highlight those things — but sometimes finding the right books is difficult,” Peterson said.
The book also includes photos of the Sangamon River taken in Allerton Park and handcrafted felt characters. It is available on Amazon.
The two writers said there will be more to come.
“This is just the start of our plan to publish more books in areas that need more love and attention,” Saathoff said.