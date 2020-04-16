Kirby Auxiliary will still hold its Community Day Fundraiser with Monical’s Pizza in Motnicello on Monday, April 20. Since dine-in services are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the fundraiser will involve carry out and delivery meals only.
Those who wish to have 20 percent of their purchases donated to the Auxiliary that day should do the following: Go to www.monicalspizza.com, click on fundraising, then the Community Day calendar to find this event. Then print a flier out for the event and inform Monical’s at the time of purchase.
For more information, go to the Monical’s website, the Kirby Auxiliary Facebook site or call Norma Wesley at 2176-762-8041.