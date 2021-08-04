Monticello Main Street will hold a back-to-school event on the courthouse square from 3 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 7.
It will be followed by a 6 p.m. parade to honor first responders — including fire, police, ambulance and dispatching personnel — as well as area veterans. The parade will follow the traditional Christmas parade route, starting at the high school and eventually traveling through the downtown business district.
The day ends with 3 Gun Whiskey playing at 7:30 p.m. on the courthouse square, which will include an outdoor libation area.