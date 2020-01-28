Several options were considered, but the students of the inaugural Sangamon Valley CEO program decided on a “Battle of the Bags” event as its first major group project. It is set to start at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the Monticello Christian Church.
“There were a lot of ideas,” said senior Eric Kessler. “There was a 5K, movie night.”
“A Valentine date night for mom and dads,” continued Lexi Smith, a Bement senior. She and Kessler added that a thrift store, the creation of custom iPhone cases and even a construction project were also considered.
“We all had five Sticky notes at the beginning” of the selection process,” said Smith. “We wrote down five things that we wanted to do, and then would vote each day, and it ended up being a cornhole tournament.”
The Battle of the Bags is open to all. Information is available on the Sangamon Valley CEO Facebook page, and event-day registrations will be accepted starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Smith admits she had never thrown a bag before, but she and other CEO students have been practicing before class to get ready.
Dollars raised will be divvied up in the spring to help the CEO’s eight students fund their own individual businesses.
“At the end, we’re going to have a ‘Shark Tank’ deal to award funds for individual businesses,” said Kessler, who is leaning towards a music-related area, possibly composing and selling commercial jingles. “Certain businesses might have a high overhead, and they’re going to require more money.”
Smith said she will likely make scrapbooking kits to sell for her spring business and donate the proceeds to suicide prevention.
Sangamon Valley CEO is hosting eight students from Argenta-Oreana, Bement, Cerro Gordo and Monticello in its first year. It is a business-heavy curriculum based at urging students to learn more about the business world. While there is a “facilitator” — Lisa Sheppard for Sangamon Valley — students lead the way in planning events such as the bags tourney.
Kessler said the best lesson he has learned thus far is “the importance of networking, and communication as well.”
For Smith, “learning how to shake a hand” is at the top of her list.
CEO classes started last fall for the full-year course. It is offered to participating school students free of charge thanks to the participating sponsors who are picking up the tab. Students meet at various businesses throughout the school year.