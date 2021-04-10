MONTICELLO – Beau Mumm was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in the area of Diversified Agricultural Production. He is a member of the Monticello FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA.
Illinois FFA recognizes students in fifty different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award.
SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Mumm was selected as the State Winner by a committee of agriculture teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then conducted virtual interviews from their homes and offices throughout the state.
He is the son of Jason and Megan Mumm from Monticello.
Receiving this honor now makes Beau eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July, 2021. Mumm was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee is this area.
Elizabeth Rost, Tucker Muse and Alicia Burge are the FFA Advisors at Monticello High School.
Mumm will receive plaques for his accomplishments and be celebrated for this achievement. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.
About the FFA
The Illinois Association FFA is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives ofstudents by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth andcareer success through agricultural education. To learn more about the FFA visithttp://www.ilaged.org.
“Dare to Be”
The theme for the 2020-2021 State Officer Team is “Dare to Be.” The State Officer Team consists of the twenty-five Section Presidents and five major State Officers. This year’s team selected this theme to encourage individuals, teams, chapters, business and organizations to “Dare to Be” leaders, innovators, advocates, visionary, as well to encourage and support current and future FFA members, their activities and agricultural education.
About the Foundation
Illinois Foundation FFA engages individuals, industry, education, government, and foundations in securing funds to support quality Agricultural Education/FFA programs in Illinois. To learn how you can become involved link to http://www.ilaged.org.