Earlier this year, as part of their annual Cultural Enrichment Day Celebration, the Piatt County AHCE hosted Josh McGrath, the Decatur Park District Horticultural Superintendent and owner of McGrath Farms. Josh’s expertise for this presentation was “Bee Keeping.” Josh has been keeping Bees for ten years and has about ten working bee hives scattered within Macon County. Josh discussed:
–The Anatomy of a Bee Hive
–The Different Types of Bees, their Jobs, and their Unique Behaviors
–How to Care for the Bee Hive during the Winter Months
–How to Care for the Bee Hive during the Spring/Summer Months
–How and When to Harvest the Honey from the Hive
Did you know?
–Honey bees are not native to the US. They were imported from Europe as the early Europeans moved in.
–A bee hive will need at least 120 pounds of honey in order to be able to over-winter. Josh adds sugar-bricks to his hives to guarantee that his bees have enough food during this time of year.
–The color of the honey produced in a hive will change during the year because the flowers used to make the honey change with the seasons. The lightest colored honey is produced during the spring months. The honey darkens in color as the year progresses.
–Worker bees live only 5-6 weeks during the summer months.
–The queen bee can lay @2500 eggs per day during the peak production months of April, May, and June.
–Right after a new queen is born to a hive, she will take a mating trip away from her hive in order to mate with about 17 drones from other hives. If the weather is bad and she cannot manage to mate successfully during this two day time period, she will be unable to reproduce and the hive will fail.
–Bee keepers often use a smoker when they are harvesting the hive’s honey because the smoke masks the alarm-pheromones of the bees and keeps them calm during this process. Bee keepers also approach the hive from the back.
–Josh uses an “extractor” in order the spin the honey out of the frames at harvest.
–The temperature inside the hive needs to stay at 92 to 93 degrees F. During the winter the bees gather together into one area of the hive (a bee ball). The bees work with their wings in order to keep this important area warm. During the summer, the bees use their wings to air condition the hive and to evaporate excess water from the hive.
–The primary causes of hive failure are the use of pesticides, the lack of flowers within the area that the bees might feast on, and mites.
–Pasteurized honey will have lost some of its health benefits because of the heat used in the pasteurization process.
Participation in HCE is open to anyone. You can pick up an Informational brochure at the Piatt County Extension Office, located at 210 S. Market Street, Monticello.