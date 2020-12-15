Bement school board members expressed surprise at the latest cooperative sports proposal from neighboring Cerro Gordo when it was outlined at the Dec. 9 board meeting.
Bement had proposed a 50/50 split in both the hosting of athletic contests and the cost in the longstanding co-op – which is up for renewal next fall. The current agreement features a two-thirds/one-third split, with Cerro Gordo being the home school for a majority of co-op events.
After the even split was rejected by CG administrators, Bement High School Principal Doug Kepley said Cerro Gordo countered with a proposal that would have schools in charge of individual sports, including the hosting of most contests as well as the costs of that sport. But the latest proposal would have the Broncos in charge of seven of the 11 high school sports – including all of the revenue-generating ones like football, boys and girls basketball and volleyball.
“All of the (high school) sports we host, no money is collected,” noted school board member Trixie Stoerger-Flavin. “We’re giving up the big draw kind of sports here.”
Bement would host five of the eight middle school sports, which would be added to the cooperative. If middle school softball and baseball are added, those would also be hosted by Bement. Bement Bulldog uniforms and school colors would be used for middle school sports the school hosts, and the CGB Bronco name and colors would be on all high school uni’s.
“We would look to start junior high softball and baseball, so with us hosting all of those (middle school) home games would be in Bement,” said Kepley.
But board members said the latest idea is not close to what they were seeking, and expressed dismay that negotiations took such a turn.
“The only thing we’ve really gained here is purple, and just a little bit of purple (a Bement school color),” said board president Todd Scott. “No offense to you guys (Kepley and Assistant Principal Steve Cline). I am not disappointed in what you did, but I am disappointed.”
“I thought when we were talking about a proposal, we were proposing an equal split for all sports. This seems like a worse option than before,” added board member Jeff Funk.
“When we proposed that 50/50 and did not get a response with that, when they came back with sharing sports as 50, that’s the direction we went. That is why I am sharing this with you. If you want us to go a different direction, that’s what we need to know,” responded Kepley.
Bement board members made it clear they did not like the latest option. Janice Fogerson felt it defeats the original purpose from the Bement side, which was in part to generate more revenue by hosting more high school sports contests.
“I’ll tell you I don’t like this,” she said. “I was looking for us to get more home games to get more money, more concession stands.”
The current proposal would add several sports to the cooperative: High school boys and girls cross country; and middle school boys and girls basketball, cheerleading, boys and girls cross country, as well as baseball and softball if they are added.
Non-host teams would still be the home squad for a limited amount of contests per season. For example, Bement would net a football game for homecoming, as well as the Mike Walsh Invitational basketball tournament. Bement currently hosts about three home volleyball games per season, one or two football matchups, and about four basketball games.
The cooperative between the two schools began in 2012 and has expanded to include all high school sports except cross country, the most recent being the addition of volleyball for this school year. Currently, no middle school sports are included in the co-op.
School board members did thank Kepley and Cline for their efforts, but felt the need for more time in order to absorb the information before coming up with any counter-proposal.
Hiring coaches from each school for each activity seems to be the desire of each district, according to Kepley, but Bement Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said it should not be left up to an unwritten gentleman’s agreement, since the co-op proposal technically has the host school hiring all coaches.
“I think if they had two candidates that were Cerro Gordo that wanted positions, I think they would still hire Cerro Gordo,” said Greenwood. “I don’t think they’re going to give us a break in trying to keep it even unless they’re just in need of someone.”
In talks with Cerro Gordo, Kepley said that, “I feel like if they had a teacher on staff there, and we had a teacher on staff here, we would work that out so both of them would be involved with the program.”
Greenwood added “we have time with this,” noting that cooperative agreements are typically voted on by the school board in March or April for the next school year.
Soccer and wrestling with Monticello?
Bement has approached the Monticello school district about a wrestling and soccer co-op, which will be discussed at the Monticello school board meeting Dec. 16. Greenwood said there has been interest shown in those activities, but not enough to field teams for Cerro Gordo-Bement.
Other action
In other action, the school board:
–approved its e-learning plan, which could be used in lieu of emergency days. Greenwood indicated the district would likely take two emergency (“snow”) days before using e-learning days;
–hired Kate Ruggless as middle school head volleyball coach, contingent on there being a season this year;
–hired Andrew Brown as middle school boys assistant basketball coach, also contingent on there being a season;
–learned the district had holiday dress-up days this week as the semester nears an end. Included were Reindeer Day, Christmas Hat Day, Christmas Shirt Day and Christmas Pajama Day;
–was reminded there will be no student attendance Dec. 18 as the district holds a transitional day to get ready for the second semester, which begins Jan. 8; and
–heard from Greenwood that she continues to work on the bus contract to decrease the deficit spending in the transportation fund. She said Birch Bus is agreeable to making the minimum trip 22 miles instead the 40 miles in the current contract.
Greenwood added she looked into the purchase of a mini-bus to transport athletes to practices in Cerro Gordo, but found it was not cost effective.