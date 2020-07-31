The Bement and Cerro Gordo school districts have released their school reopening plans. Both are allowing parents to send students to school five days per week, or to opt into online learning.
In a nutshell:
Bement – In-person school begins for students on Aug. 17 with a 12 p.m. dismissal. Full days begin Aug. 18 with 2 p.m. dismissals. School days begin at 8:15 a.m. An alternative remote learning platform will also be available. Those opting into remote learning will need to commit to it for the entire semester. Grading will resume to normal standards.
Breakfast and lunch will be served, with lunch periods adjusted to maintain social distancing and keep numbers in the cafeteria under 50 people.
Wellness checks will be conducted before children are allowed on the bus or in a school building. Face coverings are required of all students while in buildings.
In-person registration will be Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 to 7 p.m. Masks must be worn by all guests who are in the building, along with social distancing.
Kindergarten students and their parents will be able to visit their classroom by appointment on Aug. 13-14. Appointments may be made by emailing Kelly Rogers at kelrogers@bement.k12.il.us.
Additional information is available at www.bement.k12.il.us/.
Cerro Gordo – Students can either attend shortened school days five days per week, or sign up for remote learning. In-person school will be shortened to 8:05 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for K-12 students and start Aug. 17. Pre-K will be from 8:05 to 10:05 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with no mid-morning Pre-K bus route.
Parents must perform required wellness checks prior to sending children to school.
Remote learning lesson delivery will vary by grade level and teacher. Remote learning sessions will cover the same material as as in-person, with packets to be picked up by parents for early grades. Junior and senior high remote learning will occur primarily from 1 to 3 p.m. daily. Daily attendance and grading are required.
Breakfast and lunch will be available each school day for all students, both in-person and remote.
Face coverings are required inside school buildings.
This modified schedule will be in effect until the first midterm in mid-September, when it will be reassessed.
More information is available at www.cgbroncos.org.