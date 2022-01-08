The Bement Country Opry has announced the special artists for its 2022 shows, held at the Community Building in Monticello. Musical guests will be:
Feb. 4 – Logan Kirby; Feb. 18 – Ron and Cindy; March 4 – John Rapp; March 18 – Deb Schnider; April 1 – Marvin Lee; April 15 – Rockin Terry Lee; May 6 – John Stevens; May 20 – Gary Osterhoff; June 3 – Janet Durham; June 17 – Ron Devore;
July 1 – Terry Smith; July 15 – Rosemary Mathias; Aug. 5 – Erica Neal Ananias; Aug. 19 – Ryan Williams “Elvis” show; Sept. 2 – Stephanie Cunningham; Sept. 16 – Hee Haw Tribute Show with Marcia Shelton; Oct. 7 – Mike Porter; Oct. 21 – Tim Parrish; Nov. 4 – Linda Thomas; Nov. 18 – Rockin’ Terry Lee; Dec. 2 – Missy Dunaway; Dec. 16 – Christmas Show; Dec. 30 – Pre New Years Eve Show.