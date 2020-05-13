At a special meeting held April 29, the Bement village board voted to donate $800 to the beautification committee to fund flowers for the flower boxes and band shell landscaping.
After lengthy discussion, the board also voted against helping defray the cost of a sewer project undertaken by a resident at 265 W. Moultrie Ave. The issue had been discussed for several months.
At its regular meeting on April 14, the board voted to give all village full-time employees a 2 percent raise for the 2021 fiscal year. Part-time workers were also given per-hour pay bumps.
The pay increases went into effect on May 1.