BEMENT — The Bement Unit of Salvation Army is seeking volunteer bell ringers to staff kettles on the weekends of Dec. 3 and Dec. 11.
Kettles will be located at the Marathon service station, JTA Foods and in conjunction with local seasonal events on the Friday evenings (Dec. 3 and 10) and throughout the day on the Saturdays (Dec. 4 and 11). A portion of bell ringing staffing in recent years has been provided by youth from local schools, and organizers seek additional volunteer assistance.
Masks, hand sanitizer and social distance training will continue to be elements to the seasonal fundraising.
Call 217-649-0925 to secure a volunteer slot. Kettle contributions go 100 percent to local family support service.