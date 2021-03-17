BEMENT – Bement High School graduation will be held Friday, May 28, but the format of the ceremony is yet to be determined.
School officials are considering options that range from last year’s limited indoor version to an outdoor event that would allow for more spectators.
“We could do a modified graduation in the gym and give a certain amount of tickets to kids,” High School Principal Doug Kepley told the school board March 10.
He said an outside option has become more attractive due to an easing of outdoor gathering restrictions, enabling more people to attend. But Kepley noted a sound system would be needed, and that it is at the whim of central Illinois weather.
“We could get more people on that football field, but doggone it, that weather is a huge component to that. Each option has some pros and some cons,” Kepley said.
One aspect installed last year that will be kept is the post-commencement parade of graduates through town.
“Everybody that I talked to, whether it’s parents, students, community members, they just really enjoyed that and loved that,” Kepley said.
No matter which option is chosen, Kepley felt a streamlined version of graduation that was implemented last year will likely be repeated this year. Before 2020, several scholarships were awarded at commencement, with presenters from outside the school district handing them out that evening. This year, scholarships that are announced at graduation will be given out by school personnel, just like last spring.
The principal told the board he will obtain input from the student body prior to making a decision on the format for graduation.
Kepley also sought input on possible replacement the middle school promotion ceremony May 27 with a more relaxed evening that would still honor the school’s eighth-graders.
“If you are going to change it, now is the time to do it,” school board member Denise Strack said.
Kepley was asked what the new version would entail.
“I like the idea of an honors night, because it’s just a little bit more informal but we’re still recognizing all the kids. There could be department awards, recognizing the activities they have been in. Everyone in some fashion will be recognized that night, because we would still give them some type of certificate,” Kepley said.
A main difference would be no caps and gowns, and no formal entry march. Kepley envisions matching T-shirts being ordered for the honorees.
Open all year so far
Superintendent Sheila Greenwood thanked her staff, students and the Bement school community for their help during a challenging school year due to COVID-19. She noted the district has been in-person all year with no COVID-necessary breaks.
“The first day of school I told the staff, ‘Let’s write a success story this year,’ and they have risen to the challenge. Knock on wood, here we are, and it is the middle of March,” Greenwood said.
Some of the precautions taken this year have included a quarantine room for students who develop a symptom and are waiting to be picked up, special equipment purchases for deep cleaning, plenty of personal protection equipment for staff, good communication from the school nurse regarding ever-changing state guidelines, and school personnel taking on much of the contact tracing duties.
“Our parents and guardians and community have been supportive, and that is a huge factor, knowing that we are all pulling in the same direction — keeping our kids in school, in-person instruction everyday,” Greenwood said.
In other COVID-related news, Greenwood told the board the school has spent most of the $46,000 it has received from the
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, and could receive another $163,000 in the next round of federal ESSER distribution.
Another COVID-related adjustment — broadcasting school athletic contests on the NFHS Network — has worked out well, according to the superintendent.
“For athletics, the NFHS camera system has been a godsend,” Greenwood said. “Many folks that live all across the nation have been able to watch their friends and relatives play live for the first time.”
She said the monthly fee – $10.99 — is about the same as a family of four attending and buying popcorn for a single live event.
“So, even though the seasons are shortened and there is not a postseason for all sports, that is a positive thing that we can continue to do in the future,” Greenwood said.
Boiler replacement
The board hired Prather Architects for its boiler replacement project, which will likely take place this summer. Greenwood said the replacement system will cost about $40,000, much less than anticipated, and that most of the expense will be covered through grants and other reimbursements.
It was noted that asbestos will need to be removed from the boiler room as part of the project, but the cost of that aspect is unknown at this time.
The boiler runs the heating for the elementary, middle school and high school buildings, all of which are connected. A survey showed there are 183 steam traps as part of the system.
In other action, the board:
—heard from Kepley that a new state-mandated transitional math class will be offered next school year at the high school. The goal is to eliminate the need for college-bound seniors to enroll in non-credit remedial math when they pursue a degree.
Kepley said some high school art classes will also be added if enough students enroll in them;
—accepted the resignations of Andrew Brown as high school business teacher, middle school and high school cross country coach, middle school boys’ basketball coach, middle school boys track coach and webmaster at the end of the 2020-21 school year; and Bob Knowles, afternoon/evening custodian;
—hired the following: Alan Duesterhaus, high school business teacher, technology director and webmaster; Herb Wittig, evening custodian; Loretta Lincicum, part-tme afternoon/evening custodian; Brad Herrmann, CGB assistant baseball coach; and Amy Davenport, middle school girls’ assistant basketball coach;
—approved a two-year contract extension for Kepley, which now runs through the 2022-23 school year;
— was told that sisters Cassie and Gabby Block finished third and fifth, respectively, at the 20-person Piatt County Spelling Bee on Feb. 17;
—heard that the high school spring play, “Bement Follies,” will be a video version that will feature talent entries from students and staff;
—heard from Greenwood that a $12,500 state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant approved a year ago has not been received by the district, but Greenwood hopes it arrives soon. Those funds have been earmarked for more secure doors for a school office and a Chromebook charging cart; and
—learned that homecoming week will be April 6-9. There will be no dance, but there will be theme days, a Friday afternoon parade and introduction of the homecoming court at the football game that evening.