BEMENT – Traditionally school homecoming festivities are celebrated in the fall. However, with the more safe current situation, Bement High School is pleased to announce a Spring celebration of Homecoming with some adaptations.
Homecoming will be celebrated on Friday, April 9, with “Jumanji” as the theme. The following students have been selected as this year’s Homecoming court: Faith Bailey, daughter of Pam Bailey and the late Bill Bailey of Ivesdale, escorted by Sam Dalton, son of Sarah Lawson of Ivesdale and Todd Dalton of Bement; Hailey Gadbury, daughter of Stacy and Tim Gadbury of Bement, escorted by Jessee Quick, son of Joyce and Jim Quick of Bement; Alexis Parrish, daughter of Erin Williams of Bement and Bryce Parrish of Monticello, escorted by Luke Rogers, son of Marisa and Kraig Rogers of Decatur; Victoria Vandivier, daughter of Carla and Brian Vandivier of Bement, escorted by Zach Rogers, son of Marisa and Kraig Rogers of Decatur.
The following have been selected as kindergarten attendants: Reece Valentine, daughter of Phoebe Baker and Matt Valentine of Bement and Mason Shanks, son of Denise and Nick Shanks of Bement.
The Homecoming Parade will begin at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, April 9 with Grand Marshals Dr. Sheila Greenwood and Steve Cline leading the parade. The parade route will begin at the school and continue north on Piatt Street, west on Bodman Street, south on Rt. 105, and east on William Street back to the school. Please follow safe social distancing guidelines while watching the parade. No candy will be thrown during the parade.
At 7 p.m., the Cerro-Gordo-Bement Broncos will take on the Argenta-Oreana Bombers at the football field. During half-time, the Marching Bulldogs will present music from Totally Rad: Music from the ‘80s. Following the Marching Bulldogs performance, the Homecoming Coronation will take place and the BHS King and Queen announced. The public is welcome to attend.
The Hall of Fame inductions, Alumni Banquet, and formal coronation/dance will hopefully return in the fall of 2021.