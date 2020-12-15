Majority of remote learners to return in January
The Bement school district is the only one in Piatt County that has not needed to shut down for a period of time for COVID-related concerns.
Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said it hasn’t been easy, and that guidelines that change sometimes by the hour are making it difficult to communicate information to parents.
She points to a modification by the national Center for Disease Control that could allow the shortening of COVID-19 quarantines from 14 to as little as seven days.
But Greenwood told her school board Dec. 9 that the Illinois Department of Public Health is not recommending similar changes, and adds that she is getting differing answers from local health officials.
“I wrote five different editions of a note” to parents, said Greenwood, saying alterations were needed after getting alternating information from two health agency employees.
“It’s been hard. We’re just trying to do the best thing for our students, and communicate with our parents so they know what’s going on,” she said, noting that they are following guidelines from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department as they are made known.
Through it all, there have been relatively few cases within the school. As a matter of fact, Bement is the last county school standing in that regard.
“We have been extremely fortunate in our number of COVID cases,” she said. “That’s what’s enabled us to stay in session, and stay in person.”
“We’re the only school in the county that’s been able to stay open? That’s amazing,” complemented board member Janice Fogerson.
Greenwood credited all staff, including a particular shoutout for district nurse Michell Soice.
“Michelle (Soice) has just been a rock star, she really has,” she said, adding that the staff in general has been good about “keeping the kids spaced, so that when we do have a positive, we have very limited close contacts.”
Remote returnees
The board learned the number of all-remote learners in the district will shrink from 63 to 20 when the second semester begins. Greenwood said administrators would re-survey the buildings to make sure adequate social distancing could be maintained with the influx of 43 more students.
“We’re going to re-measure, we’re going to look at all of our spaces and get ready for second semester. We’ve got some kids coming back, and need to make sure everything is still safe,” she said.
The breakdown of students who will be remote learners the second semester are 10 elementary school students and five each in the middle and high schools.
Student conduct
High school students have taken advantage of a new student conduct award. Principal Doug Kepley said that 92 percent met the criteria for the first semester, which includes having no Saturday detentions, in-school or out-of school suspensions; and one or less detention.
As a reward, those students can opt out of one semester exam, as long as they are passing that course.
“It’s been a good incentive, and I was really pleased to see 92 percent of our kids met that goal,” said Kepley.