A Bement man with a history of binge drinking combined with driving was sentenced Jan. 16 to three years in prison for his latest conviction for driving under the influence.
“I don’t look for reasons to send people to the Department of Corrections,” an exasperated Judge Brett Olmstead told Eric Stevens, 33.
But Olmstead said that the public had to be protected from Stevens, who was fortunate that he never hurt anyone in previous drunken-driving cases out of Piatt County.
Court records show Stevens was convicted of misdemeanor DUI in 2008 and 2009, as well as possession of a controlled substance in 2012. However, the Piatt County State’s Attorney dismissed three other DUI cases against him in 2012, 2016 and 2018.
Stevens pleaded guilty in October in Champaign County to aggravated DUI in connection with his April 19 arrest.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Stevens was found in a car at Oak and Division streets in Mahomet passed out behind the wheel. The car was running but had not moved through two different cycles of the traffic light.
Mahomet police Officer Dave Parsons testified that Stevens had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
Parsons arrested him and took him to the police station, where Stevens asked permission to use the bathroom. Parson said he took the handcuffs off Stevens and walked him to the bathroom, where he “tensed up and banged his head against the wall.”
Parsons said Stevens was deliberately banging his head and fell to the floor. An ambulance was called and Parsons said Stevens would not communicate with paramedics but appeared to be following Parsons’ movements.
At Carle Foundation Hospital, it was determined Stevens had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.176, more than twice the limit at which Illinois
motorists are presumed intoxicated.
To aggravate Stevens’ sentence, Hinman had the Piatt County sheriff’s deputies who arrested Stevens on DUI charges in the cases that were dismissed give Olmstead more details about his behavior while under the influence.
Because Stevens had two prior DUI convictions, he was charged with a Class 2 aggravated DUI for the April 19 arrest in Mahomet. Hinman asked for the maximum seven years in prison.
“Alcohol and driving is a problem for him,” she argued, adding that Stevens admitted to a probation officer that he was a regular user of alcohol, engaged in binge drinking and also used cannabis.
Stevens’ attorney, Jim Martinkus of Champaign, argued that Stevens needs in-patient care in a community- based setting and sought a sentence of probation.
“I do have a problem,” Stevens told the judge, adding that he was sorry “for putting others’ lives at risk.”
Olmstead said the testimony of the deputies who handled the cases where Stevens was arrested for erratic driving after drinking was eye-opening.
“Someone can drink themselves to death in their own homes,” Olmstead said. “It’s the combination of drinking and driving. Almost every day in Illinois, someone dies from (that). ... You’ve gotten lucky so many times,” the judge said, observing that Stevens had not injured himself or anyone else but had put others at risk repeatedly.
Olmstead said if Stevens had been serious about wanting help, he would have obtained a substance-abuse evaluation months ago after his arrest, while the DUI case was pending.
“You were waiting for me to impose structure from the outside,” Olmstead said. “I’m trying to construct a message to shake you out of a longstanding pattern of conduct. The tools I have are limited.”
Over Hinman’s objection, Olmstead allowed Stevens to remain free until Jan. 21, when he is to turn himself in to serve his sentence.