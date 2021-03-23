BEMENT – Bement’s village president was pleased with a recent virtual meeting held by village, railroad and federal railroad officials to discuss the sometimes lengthy blocking of village streets by trains.
“I felt it was a very good meeting,” Village President Pat Tieman said, adding the effort was prompted by a villager’s complaint that led to a story in the News-Gazette.
“I just thought I’d get in line and see who I could get ahold of, and see what take place,” said Tieman in planning the March 15 meeting.
Among those taking part was Norfolk Southern Railroad’s Manager of Corridor Operations Greg Flynn.
“We’ll do anything possible to work with them. The biggest thing we’ll have is communication. That always helps,” Flynn said.
“We’ve opened up lines of communication with the individuals there in Bement, to let us know, also with the police department. If he has any issues, any response, he can give me notice and we can coordinate movement through that area.”
Tieman pointed to a recent incident when train cars were not blocking an intersection, but that cross arms stayed down. The village president said it resulted in two hours of escorting vehicles around the arms and across the tracks.
“We’re not out to cause any trouble here. We’re willing to work together. I know there are times when we’re going to have to stop. It’s just life,” Tieman said.
Flynn agreed there will always be at least some delays, since the tracks are used often and both ways.
Also taking part in the meeting was Bement School Superintendent Sheila Greenwood, who said in the News-Gazette article that student safety was her major concern, specifically when cars are temporarily stopped.
“We tell them, ‘Do not climb through the cars; do not go underneath the cars. You will always be excused if you are late.’”
Tieman said he has also observed students trying to beat the trains, which bisect the community pretty much down the middle.
A website to register concerns about blocked crossings was also shared at the meeting: www.fra.gov/blockedcrossings.
Also taking part in the meeting was Bement Police Chief David Lansford and a representative of the Federal Railway Administration.