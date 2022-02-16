MONTICELLO — The Bement Country Opry has decided to cancel its show Friday, Feb. 18 due to the weather forecast, which is calling for possible ice and snow Thursday.
Guest artists Ron and Cindy have been rescheduled for Friday, June 3.
A wintry mix this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Windy. High 32F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low -1F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 12:01 pm
