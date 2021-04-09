The Bement school district will hold pre-school and kindergarten screenings on Friday, May 7. Appointments are necessary, and can be made by calling the Bement Elementary School office at 217-678-4200, ext. 2.
Preschool screenings are for children ages three and four years old. Through this process, children are identified as being eligible for the 2021-2022 pre-kindergarten program. A certified copy of the child’s birth certificate (from the courthouse where the birth is recorded) and a printout of all immunizations is required for this screening.
The kindergarten screening and pre-registration is for children who will turn five years old on or before Sept. 1. Please contact the school for an appointment and more information.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited number of people at the screenings. The school district requests that only one adult accompany each child. Masks will be required.