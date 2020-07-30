Village Board President, Pat Tieman, stated work is in preparation for Lincoln Street. “We had to approve some changes from last year to basically comply with IDOT. We had some residents come to address their road issue in Two Pines Addition. They stated that nothing had been done to that road and felt they deserved some attention.”
He added the engineer was present and stated that it has been repacked, while residents disagree.
Tieman added that Representative Chapin Rose contacted him about unclaimed funds for the Bement Police Auxiliary. Tieman stated, “This organization has been disbanded for many years. I told the gentleman who called me that the money should come back to Bement. After checking he called me back and said that the money could come back to Bement.” He went on to add that, “The one stipulation is that it has to be used for the Police Department. We will be receiving 21,000.00 dollars!”
The funds will go into the Police fund until the board reaches a decision. There is no time frame to spend it by, so they are looking into possibly a new police car. “This one we have had some issues and not worth to keep socking money
into it.”