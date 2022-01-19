BEMENT — There is such a thing as a free lunch, at least in schools right now, thanks to temporary federal funding changes.
There is also a free breakfast at most schools for students who want it. At Bement, school officials have added a new method of distribution, and hope the “grab and go” sacks given to high schoolers as they enter the building will increase participation.
“We are piloting it with the high school kids, and it went over really well,” Interim School Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said.
It began on Jan. 10, and will likely be rolled out to other grade levels as well. Students can continue to eat in the cafeteria, but Greenwood thought the grab and go would prompt more students to eat breakfast.
“It’s really nice, because as soon as kids come in the door we have it set up to grab a bag — and it’s a clear bag so they can see what’s in it — and they have a muffin, a fruit and a milk, or a breakfast sandwich, fruit and a milk,” Greenwood said.
Students can eat the food prior to classes starting.
Greenwood thinks the grab and go method is getting food into more students’ hands.
“We know many students do not eat a proper breakfast, and we hope this offering will help them have a better start to the day,” she said.
No in-house testing yet
In-house COVID-19 testing has not started in Bement, Greenwood told the school board on Jan. 12. The structure is in place, but tests have not been made available.
The district thought they would receive 100 tests to start the second semester, but that they have not arrived.
“I’m not sure we will get any tests,” Greenwood said, noting parents had signed consent forms for 75 students to take part in testing.
Bement is one of several Piatt County districts trying to replace testing that previously had been done by Kirby Medical Center for symptomatic students. Kirby ended that program at the end of the first semester.
Monticello has begun in-house testing at the Lincoln school building four days per week. Blue Ridge has had state Shield testing in the district since November.
In other action, the board:
— hired Amy Davenport as middle school scholastic bowl sponsor;
— was told by Greenwood that high school window replacement will probably begin when the weather warms. Cost for the two-year project — around $300,000 — will come from a $50,000 state maintenance grant, another $137,000 secured by the district, and school facilities sales tax revenue; and
— approved a large packet of Press Plus board policy recommendations.