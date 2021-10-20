BEMENT — The Bement school boiler replacement project is nearly complete, with district officials confident it will be generating heat by the time cold weather hits.
“Our boiler is partially installed and the other half will be coming in the next few weeks,” School Superintendent Sheila Greenwood told the school board on Oct. 13.
“We have also replaced over 100 steam traps throughout the school and still have 13 left to be replaced.”
Work began last spring on the $300,000 project, which would have been completed by now except for delays in the delivery of the two boiler units, which will replace the one larger one that previously provided heat for the entire district.
Another project the school hopes to complete soon is the renovation of the high school baseball field, which has been a years-long effort. Left to be done are concrete pads for bleachers, running electricity and installation of a scoreboard, and a multi-purpose building that can be used for storage and concessions.
Greenwood said she also hopes the district is approved for a $50,000 maintenance grant, which would go towards replacement of the high school windows.
Burnout
Like many administrators, Greenwood told the board she is seeing high stress levels and burnout among staff and students due to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The stress is not just with jobs, but with life outside our four walls and we continue to be concerned about the mental and emotional health of our students and staff,” Greenwood said.
“Without anything to fill the tank, the low fuel light is coming on and keeps flickering no matter what we do. Please keep our students and staff in your thoughts and prayers.”
She said the district is looking to provide COVID testing the second semester if it is needed.
In other business, the board:
—approved Mandy Strack as a volunteer assistant middle school softball coach;
—approved Chad Larimore as a volunteer assistant middle school boys’ basketball coach;
—was informed of homecoming activities taking place this week, including the CGB football game at Bement this Friday and the annual dance on Saturday evening; and
—was told the Christmas concerts will be held Thursday, Dec. 9: Kindergarten through second grade at 6 p.m. and third through fifth grades at 7 p.m.