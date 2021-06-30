BEMENT — It seemed like the deck was somewhat stacked against Sheila Greenwood when she became superintendent of the 300-student Bement school district in the summer of 2012.
There was a movement to deactivate the high school and send those students to neighboring Cerro Gordo. A consultant was hired during her first year to investigate the possibility.
“It was a tough beginning for me, because there was a small group of people who really, really pushed for that. They wanted their kids to do that. I think once we were able to show them that we have the same, or in many cases better, opportunities for our kids here, then most people made a shift,” said Greenwood, whose last day in the district was June 30.
There were also financial issues, exacerbated by the embezzlement of about $77,000 from the district by past superintendent Daniel Brue, which came to light two years ago.
“It was kind of a rocky start. Then we just started chugging along,” Greenwood said.
The retiring school administrator believes she has kept a promise she made to the school board nine years ago to “leave the district in better shape than I found it.”
The numbers back that up.
Bement ended the 2012-13 fiscal year with $418,000 in the bank. This year the total is expected to be close to $2.3 million.
In 2013, available funds would have operated the district for just 34 days should income cease. Bement now has 208 days of cash on hand.
“The district is in far better shape than when she started. In all aspects,” School Board President Todd Scott said.
The fiscal work started quickly upon Greenwood’s survival, as she shifted the district from business-as-usual tactics to watching every penny.
“We negotiated just about everything we could negotiate,” she said.
“Garbage pickup, we negotiated that. We negotiated electricity. We negotiated natural gas. We negotiated phone company. Everything has been negotiated, where before it was kind of — they just kind of paid it.”
As for facilities, grants and school facilities sales tax proceeds have helped fund energy-savings projects, window replacement, fresh playground equipment and sometimes just a coat of paint where needed.
A $300,000 boiler replacement — being done this summer — shows long-term dedication to the district and its facilities, which include an 1899 elementary building.
A long list of other projects has ranged from adding Wi-fi reception district-wide, achieving one-to-one capability so that each student has access to a Chromebook, air conditioning for all classrooms, fresh computer labs, improved security and elementary and high school office remodels.
Greenwood credits everyone for the turnaround, starting with her secretary, Jani Hamilton, and continuing with the school board, district staff and the community.
“It takes everyone, and I think that is important. The success that we’ve had is not just my success by any means. It’s been everybody contributing. So the turnaround is not all my turnaround,” Greenwood said.
Scott said the superintendent’s dedication to the entire community — not just the school — helped get everyone on board.
“I feel like she put everything into the district. She moved here, joined clubs, was involved in the town as well as improved the district in every way,” Scott said.
That included time as president of the local Lions Club.
Greenwood said the community has followed through on an early claim that she would find herself as part of a family.
“They told me when I came that it was a family, that it had the feeling of being a family. And it most definitely is. I feel like we have high morale and have created a climate and culture that is very conducive to teaching kids, but also nurturing kids. I think that makes a difference, too.”
That helped Greenwood withstand some good-natured hard times given to her by colleagues who felt Bement was more of a “starter district” that could lead to higher-paying jobs elsewhere.
So why did she stay?
“Because this is where I am needed. This is where I belong.”
What now?
Greenwood hasn’t thought a ton about her future plans, but after an especially busy year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she’ll take it easy for at least a month.
“The month of July, I’m just going to chill. I plan on spending time with the kids, and I bought a kayak for myself for retirement, so plan on kayaking and doing some projects,” she said.
Another ongoing project is a book on educational leadership she is co-authoring with fellow superintendents Lindsey Hall (Mahomet-Seymour), Amanda Geary (DeLand-Weldon) and DeeAnn Heck (Central A&M).
Geary will help the Bement district by serving as interim superintendent in July. The Bement board will likely hire an interim in August for the 2021-22 school year.