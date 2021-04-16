BEMENT – The Bement school district will hire an interim superintendent for the 2021-22 school year, according to a press release issued by the district on Friday.
“The Bement board of education recently conducted a search for a new superintendent/prekindergarten-12 assistant principal. After receiving applications, screening applicants and conducting interviews, the board has determined that the best course of action is to go with an interim for one year and begin the search again in August,” the release said.
The school district's current superintendent, Sheila Greenwood, will retire after this school year. She has held the position since 2013.