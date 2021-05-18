BEMENT — The Bement school district will spend about $10,000 in an effort to prevent further vandalism at its sports fields.
Both the baseball and football fields were vandalized in separate incidents this year, the football one occurring the night before the team’s April 9 homecoming game
“These types of expenses are frustrating to me, but necessary after dealing with the two episodes of vandalism,” Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said.
Bodine Electric in Decatur will do the work, which will include flood lights for the football field, LED solar lights for the baseball field and security cameras with storage.
Board member Trixie Stoerger-Flavin asked if the lights would be a bother to homes in the area.
“I know it’s our property, so do what we have to do, but I want to be a good neighbor, too,” Flavin said.
Greenwood said the lights should be similar in brightness to existing street lights.
“We should still be able to accomplish what we need to accomplish, but not make it like a SWAT team,” Greenwood said.
No arrests have been made in the vandalism case, but Piatt County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Tom Apperson said “it remains an active investigation.”
Another sports-related move is the increasing of pay for sports officials. Athletic Director Steve Cline said it will help the district keep pace with other area schools, including Cerro Gordo, which increased its pay this school year.
Cline said the increases will cost Bement about $1,000 more annually for officials.
Boiler work set to start
Reliable Plumbing and Heating of Champaign was awarded a $245,600 contract to install a new boiler system for the district. The effort will replace the current 60-year-old boiler with two units that will total the same capacity but be more energy efficient.
Architect Bill Prather told the board Reliable is anxious to get to work.
“Their biggest concern was being able to get the project going so that they could get the boiler ordered, because that will be the longest lead item,” Prather said.
He estimated the new system should be operational by late September.
Reliable was the lowest of eight bids, with a cost right around engineer estimates of $243,300.
School Board President Todd Scott asked if there was technology on the new boilers that could cause problems if they failed.
Prather said it should not be an issue, describing it as a “fairly low-tech” system.
Former Millikin prof on board
Former Millikin University professor Alan Duesterhaus was introduced as the high school business teacher, technology director and webmaster.
“I’m really looking to serving the students, faculty, staff and all the families in the district. I’ll make sure everyone stays safe online,” Duesterhaus said.
He and his wife of 30 years have five children and live in Decatur.
Brue sentencing
Greenwood said board member Janice Fogerson would represent the school board at the July 19 sentencing of former superintendent Dan Brue, who pleaded guilty in March of stealing about $77,000 from the school district while employed there.
Fogerson will read a statement from the board at the hearing as it hopes to get the money paid back.
Part of Brue’s plea agreement mandates repayment of $76,576 to Bement and $223,777 to the Meridian school district, where Brue worked as superintendent after Bement.
But Greenwood said payments may be spread out over many years.
“Don’t expect a windfall,” she told the school board.
Graduation tickets
As the state continues to ease its spectator limits, Bement will allow students to have 15 tickets each for the May 28 high school commencement.
With the state entering the so-called “bridge phase” on the way to possibly fully opening up next month, high school Principal Doug Kepley said, “We may be able to increase that.”
Students will receive 10 tickets each for the high school honors and recognition night May 24. Honors night will be a less-formal affair this.
Greenwood issued kudos to staff for getting through the school year with all in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“An ongoing celebration as we stay in-person for the entire school year with no breaks in service to our community, students and parents,” Greenwood said.
Among those getting a shout-out at the meeting from Greenwood were school nurse Michelle Soice and technology employees Andrew Brown and Linda Taylor.
In other action, the board:
—approved the hirings of Tamara Ripley, part-time high school math; Rachel Riley-Halliday (rehired), long-term substitute Spanish teacher; Donna Sharp and Randy Bishop (rehired), co-guidance counselors; B.J. Schaefer (rehired)., part-time art teacher; Frankie Martin, middle and high school cross country coach; Angie Corum, middle school cheer sponsor; and
—heard that Xander Hutchcraft was a first-team member of the all-conference football team.
Sam Dalton was on the second team. For basketball, Jessee Quick and Hailey Garrett were both second-team all-conference in basketball, with Garrett earning honorable mention News-Gazette all-area status.