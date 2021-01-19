Sheila Greenwood says her upcoming retirement as the Bement school superintendent is not an end to her lifelong book, but the beginning of a new chapter yet to be written.
The school board on Jan. 13 accepted her resignation after eight years at the helm, effective June 30.
That next chapter could be to revisit her healthcare roots, since she was once a premed student who earned a master’s degree in cardiac rehabilitation.
“So that’s always been a passion. We’ll see,” Greenwood said.
The Bement superintendent and elementary principal is also in the midst of writing a book with four colleagues on educational leadership.
Greenwood adds that she has not really had time to reflect on her upcoming retirement, especially in the year of COVID.
“I have been so incredibly busy. I haven’t had time to think about it, and I’m not the kind of person who is going to count down days. I’m just not going to.”
Greenwood was hired in 2013, and took over a school district that was struggling financially and considering a consolidation with neighboring Cerro Gordo.
“It was a very difficult first year, but the opportunities that I’ve been given and the ability to turn things around has been wonderful,” she said.
“My biggest goal when I came was to leave this district in better shape than I’ve found it, and I think I’ve done that in all aspects,” added Greenwood. “We’re financially very solid, academically we’re in a great position, and this staff is just rock solid.”
Greenwood said the district will advertise the opening soon so that the school board can begin interviewing candidates for her replacement.
In other action, the board:
–accepted the resignation of night custodian David Poundstone;
–heard from middle/high school principal Doug Kepley that the number of students enrolled in remote-only learning has shrunk to 5 in the middle school and 8 in the high school;
–was told the high school scholastic bowl team began meets last Thursday, which will be held virtually for five Thursdays;
–approved school policy updates as recommended by the Illinois Association of School Boards; and
–was informed the grades 4-8 spelling bee will be held virtually this year on Jan. 27.