BEMENT — On Tuesday, May 11, the Bement Village Board swore in the newly elected officials. Pat Tieman was re-elected as the Village President. Tammy Allison, John Burton and incumbent Clayton Ahlden were elected in the local election in April.
“I had two people contact me that were willing to serve and I think that when they are willing to serve we should use them, because it is hard to find people to do this kind of thing. I am thankful that we did have people want to do this. It is not an easy job, and sometimes it is a thankless job,” Teiman said.
The board approved a donation of $3,200 for the Bement Community Council for Fourth of July Fireworks. Because of COVID-19, last year’s show was cancelled.
Tieman stated, “They are hoping by the middle of June or so we should be at stage 5. They still want to encourage people to wear their masks.”
The CDC did announce recently that those vaccinated are safe to not wear masks, however many businesses, schools, and offices are still requiring them. Every trustee approved this motion except for Woodie Dean.
Board members also approved changing their golf cart ordinance, allowing 16 year olds to drive one, obeying the same laws of the road. The previous ordinance stated you had to be 21 to drive a golf cart throughout Bement legally.
The board discussed the possibility of donating and helping with the cost of new curbing at the Presbyterian Church.
“If these curbs are on the side of the property we should fix it.” stated Dean.
The board tabled the action requesting bids for the project.
The board has debated about the complaints from village resident John Fair about the sediment in his pipes. The village stated they looked into it, and the cost for looping the water line around Champaign street would be $50,000.
“I just think 50,000 dollars is an awful lot to invest for one person,” stated Tieman “My concern is if you start it, where do you stop it?”