BEMENT – The Bement village board on March 8 approved an expenditure of $4,000 for Fehr-Graham Engineering to complete an inspection of the Bement village pool, which shows signs of cracking.
Matt Johnson of Fehr-Graham told the board an inspection is needed to make sure there are no underlying structural issues.
“Hopefully we don’t find anything major. If we do, then there will be recommendations for kind of next steps to, you know, address those kinds of issues. So, we all have our fingers crossed,” Johnson said. Johnson added that most swimming pools have cracking that is noticeable once drained.
“There’s a lot of swimming pools and they all get drained in the wintertime, and we always see cracking,” Johnson said.
“I think that the gentleman that was going to do the liner repairs, wants to make sure that he gets a structural engineer to say yes, the cracking that we see on here is not indicative of an underlying structural problem before he puts his work on it.”
The village is also putting out prospects for lifeguards and pool workers.
The IEPA water main project has been tabled for the time being due to rising gas prices and inflation. Johnson stated it would be best to wait to get the better rates.
“Things are brought to sites and equipment is run on gas. So I am currently thinking that it would be in our best interest to go for more of a later spring bid than April, that will turn into more of a fall construction season,” Johnson said.
“I think that’ll maybe give everybody the opportunity to let things settle down a little bit and take away some of that hedging that people are doing at the moment.”
He acknowledged the work would need to be done eventually.
“I understand the water mains are breaking and we got to get this done. But one way or the other, we gotta get it done this year,” Johnson said.
The village board also donated Bement Village $500 for the flower boxes and band shell landscaping.