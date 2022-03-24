Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Showers this morning with clearing during the afternoon hours as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. High 51F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.