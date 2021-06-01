BEMENT — State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) has announced a grant is being awarded to install new automatic flashing lights with vehicular and pedestrian gates at the Piatt Street and the Sangamon Street grade crossings in Bement.
“Installing new lights and pedestrian gates at this rail crossing will help protect the lives of motorists crossing these tracks,” said Rep. Caulkins. “Improving public safety at our rail crossings is critical because injuries and deaths occur at rail crossings every day.”
The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved to the installation of the new automatic warning devices for a total cost of $963,662. ICC recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $915,479.
Norfolk Southern will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs, and all future operating and maintenance costs related to the new automatic warning devices at all three crossings.
All work is scheduled to be completed within eighteen months of the order date.
Railroad crossing safety has been a concern in the village. A 14-year-old was killed at the Piatt Stret crossing in 2017 when a train hit the bicycle he was riding.