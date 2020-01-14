A Bement woman was killed and a Bement man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon south of Monticello.
According to an Illinois State Police report, at 2:01 p.m., Conrad Gillespie, 22, of Bement, was driving north on Illinois 105 at Piatt County Road 1350 N, about 2 miles south of Monticello, when he moved his 2008 Honda Accord into the southbound lane to pass a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Arthur Anderson, 51, of Bement.
Gillespie’s car instead collided with a southbound 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by a 56-year-old Bement woman. The force of the collision pushed it back into the northbound lane, where it hit Anderson’s car.
The driver of the Sentra was pronounced dead at the scene by the Piatt County coroner, who later identified her as Tonya Shearon of Bement.
Gillespie was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Anderson was treated for minor injuries and released.
All three drivers were wearing their seat belts. Gillespie was cited for improper passing, improper lane usage and possession of recreational cannabis in a vehicle.
Illinois 105 was closed between Kratz Road and County Road 1300 N until about 9 p.m. Saturday as accident reconstructionists completed their work and the scene was cleared. The investigation is ongoing.