BEMENT — Lauren Gross was a junior at Bement High School four years ago when the Journal-Republican featured her in a story about her battle with a craniopharyngioma — a type of brain tumor she was diagnosed with in December of 2015.
Now working at the Union Health Foundation in Terre Haute, we reached out to Lauren for an update on her life, and health condition, with May being Brain Tumor Awareness Month.
Journal-Republican: We haven’t caught up with you since 2017, when the brain tumor was considered “stable.” How is your health at this point, four years later?
Gross: My tumor is still considered stable at this point. I completed a trial at the end of January at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and am continuing to have regular check-ups with all of my doctors in Chicago. It will be five years since my last radiation treatment on July 6!
J-R: Where are you at in ‘life?’ Finishing college? In the work world?
Gross: I graduated from Indiana State University (this month) with honors. I’m thrilled that I will be staying in Terre Haute this summer, as I accepted a position at the Union Health Foundation as the Philanthropy Associate.
J-R: What are your main goals at this point?
Gross: Right now, my goal is to continue to raise awareness and funding for the medical field. I was blessed to do this through a dance marathon in college, and I am elated that I have the opportunity to do this at the Union Health Foundation.
J-R: Does anything in particular cross your mind during Brain Tumor Awareness Month?
Gross: Unfortunately, yes. I think of all the wonderful individuals I have come to know through this journey and especially those that are no longer with us. They were not able to live out their dreams, so it is my mission to continue to raise awareness in memory of all of them.
J-R: Would you like to add anything else?
Gross: I am blessed with a wonderful support system that has always been there for me throughout this medical journey.