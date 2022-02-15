Lansford to shift to county work
BEMENT — The Bement village board last week accepted the resignation of nine-year police officer David Lansford, and authorized Village President Pat Tieman to enter into negotiations with a possible replacement.
Lansford is stepping down Feb. 18 to begin a new post as a Piatt County sheriff’s deputy. He was hired by Bement in 2013 when the village brought back its own police agency, and has served as the only full-time officer there since that time.
A Bement native, he expressed appreciation to the board and the community for their support.
“You’ve been a wonderful board to work for. You helped me out, getting me the things we needed to establish a police department,” Lansford said.
That included extensive renovations of the police building, which had suffered damage due to roof leaks; as well as equipment purchases and computer upgrades.
“I really liked working here,” he added. “I just enjoyed it. I knew most of the people, and I enjoy helping people and helping the community.”
“David, thank you for the last nine years,” Tieman said. “We wish you the best, and hope it goes well, and safe.”
County work will not be new for Lansford. He worked for the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Department for 12 years prior to taking the job in Bement. The 1986 Bement High School graduate also worked in Champaign County, and was a Bement officer for five years from 1990-95 prior to being hired by Dewitt County.
A possible replacement is Matt Soria, a Decatur native who now lives in Atwood. He is also a former Arthur police officer.
Soria was not officially hired by the Bement board on Feb. 9, which interviewed him during a closed session at the meeting. A motion was approved allowing Tieman to begin negotiations for a possible hire, with official action possible by the board March 8.
New village board members
Logan Weatherford was sworn in as a new village board member, and will finish out the term vacated by Clayton Ahlden, who is moving out of the village.
Last week was also the first meeting for Gary Brennan, who was approved at last month’s meeting. He will complete the term left by Woody Dean, who resigned.
Board member Joyce Goode complimented the public works department for their job during the recent snow storm, which dropped between 8 and 12 inches on Piatt County.
“I want to tell Chad (Corum) and his helper (Dawson Swaim) they did a great job on getting our streets cleared,” Goode said.