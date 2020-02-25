Osman Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Fisher will be preparing a benefit soup supper for Declan Lammle on March 7. He is the son of Ryan and Sandy Lammle, and grandson of John and Deb Lammle and Gilberto and Margarita Noreiga.
He was born weighing 1 lb., 14 oz. and was in the NICU until New Year’s Day. He goes to the hospital three times per week, is still on oxygen, has a heart murmur, and will have a hernia surgery soon. A free will offering will help with the hospital bills and expenses from Declan’s five specialists.
Thrivent Financial will provide an action team card to buy supplies for the benefit. The menu for the supper will be chili, potato soup, oyster soup, sandwiches, pie and drinks. The meal will be served from 4:30 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 in the fellowship hall. A free will offering will be taken.
If you are interested in donating and can’t attend, please make the check to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman and mail to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 942 Grape Ave. Fisher, Il 61843. The church is located in the country between Bellflower and Mansfield.